Home of the Week: A regal retreat with presidential ties

If this English-inspired estate in Beverly Hills feels presidential, that’s because it was designed by Michael Smith, the White House decorator during the Obama administration. The leafy three-acre compound holds a 1930s home, guesthouse and sun-drenched conservatory, all set among rolling lawns and landscaping. Just because it’s dignified doesn’t mean it’s not fun; the long list of amenities includes a movie theater, billiards room, virtual golf, wet bar, wine cellar, tennis court and swimming pool.

The details

Location: 1201 Tower Grove Drive, Beverly Hills, 90210

Asking price: $59.5 million

Year built: 1930

Living area: 16,439 square feet, five bedrooms, 7.5 bathrooms

Features: Two motor courts; exterior with brick and half-timbering; elegant fretwork; Georgian-style paneled library; dining room with custom murals; tile kitchen; rounded breakfast nook; spacious owner’s suite with dual closets; multiple fountains; landscaped walkways; pool house; pavilion

About the area: In the 90210 ZIP Code, based on 31 sales, the median price for single-family homes in October was $3.825 million, down 38.8% year over year, according to CoreLogic.

Agents: Linda May, Hilton & Hyland, (310) 492-0735, and Joseph Cilic, Sotheby’s International Realty, (310) 255-5498

