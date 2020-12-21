NBA’s Austin Croshere scores a brand-new build in Santa Monica

Former Indiana Pacer Austin Croshere has a new home court in his hometown of Santa Monica. The veteran big man just paid $4.6 million for a modern farmhouse near Crossroads School, where he played high school ball before a long career in the NBA.

Found a block from Brentwood Country Club, the house underwent a remodel this year that added French white oak floors and Italian tile across 3,652 square feet.

A leafy courtyard approaches the black-and-white exterior, and inside, the floor plan keeps things clean with crisp white walls across open-concept spaces. Vaulted ceilings top the dining room, and walls of glass line the living room. The eye-catching kitchen adds sleek gray Neolith countertops.

1 / 7 The two-story home. (Shad Yassini) 2 / 7 The open floor plan. (Shad Yassini) 3 / 7 The living room. (Shad Yassini) 4 / 7 The dining area. (Shad Yassini) 5 / 7 The office. (Shad Yassini) 6 / 7 The bathroom. (Shad Yassini) 7 / 7 The outdoor lounge. (Shad Yassini)

Elsewhere are four bedrooms and 4.25 bathrooms, including a primary suite with a steam shower, spa tub and porcelain tile balcony.

The backyard had some work done as well; it tacks on a remodeled swimming pool and spa, a covered dining patio and a fire pit. Giant hedges privatize the space.

John and Sheryl Snyder of Compass held the listing. Loraine Silver, also with Compass, represented the buyer.

Croshere, 45, enjoyed a 12-year career in the NBA, spending most of his time with the Pacers alongside stints with the Mavericks, Warriors, Bucks and Spurs. The 12th pick in the 1997 NBA Draft, he helped lead Indiana to the NBA Finals in 2000, where it lost in six games to the Lakers.

Last year, he offered up his contemporary home perched in the hills of Malibu for $5.7 million, The Times previously reported.