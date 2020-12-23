MLB pitcher Jon Garland sells house in hometown of Granada Hills

Jon Garland, the veteran pitcher who spent time with both the Angels and the Dodgers during his MLB career, just sold his scenic Mediterranean-style home of 14 years for $2.18 million, records show.

The two-acre estate sits on a private cul-de-sac in Granada Hills, the San Fernando Valley neighborhood where Garland grew up and was named an All-American at John F. Kennedy High School before a baseball career that saw him win a World Series with the Chicago White Sox.

Perched on a hillside lot, the compound enjoys sweeping city, canyon and mountain views. In addition to the 6,764-square-foot home, there’s an 1,100-square-foot guesthouse that Garland added during his stay, as well as a resort-style backyard with an infinity-edge pool, swim-up bar, spa, waterfalls, fire pits, a putting green and dining gazebo.

1 / 10 The backyard. (Jessica Sazo) 2 / 10 The pool. (Jessica Sazo) 3 / 10 The gazebo. (Jessica Sazo) 4 / 10 The putting green. (Jessica Sazo) 5 / 10 The great room. (Jessica Sazo) 6 / 10 The kitchen. (Jessica Sazo) 7 / 10 The dining room. (Jessica Sazo) 8 / 10 The bedroom. (Jessica Sazo) 9 / 10 The balcony. (Jessica Sazo) 10 / 10 The exterior. (Jessica Sazo)

Advertisement

Stone adorns the tan exterior, and inside, living spaces keep things simple with white walls and hardwood floors. A fireplace anchors the voluminous great room, and other highlights include a center-island kitchen and second-story bonus room.

Upstairs, the owner’s suite tacks on two walk-in closets and a pair of private balconies, both of which take in views of the landscaped grounds dotted with olive trees. In total, there are seven bedrooms and seven bathrooms.

Garland, 41, was drafted by the Cubs in 1997 and spent time with the Angels, Diamondbacks, Dodgers, Padres, Rockies and White Sox, with whom he won a World Series title and was named an all-star in 2005. During his 13-year career, he racked up 136 wins and 1,156 strikeouts.

Brandon Assanti of Rodeo Realty Beverly Hills held the listing. Katherine Gallivan of Compass represented the buyer.