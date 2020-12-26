High-Low: The priciest and cheapest homes in Hidden Hills
There’s no getting around it: Hidden Hills is incredibly expensive. For the rich and famous, the city offers a welcome reprieve from the bright lights of Los Angeles, as well as a sense of privacy that few other areas can match, given that the town is one giant gated community that only residents can access.
For those reasons, it has attracted a star-studded list of buyers, including Drake, John Stamos, Britney Spears, Paul George, Jennifer Lopez and pretty much the entire Kardashian clan. Here’s a look at the highest- and lowest-priced homes in Hidden Hills.
High: Hidden Hills’ priciest estate covers 2.6 acres and takes advantage of virtually every single inch. The main house and guesthouse combine for seven bedrooms and 17 bathrooms across more than 21,000 square feet, and the long list of amenities includes a movie theater, billiards room, wine cellar and candy counter. Outside, the landscaped grounds add a swimming pool, spa, putting green, pool house, dining cabana, koi pond, barn, horse stables and tennis court — under which lies a sports facility with a gym, racquetball court, batting cage, massage room, tanning room and 150-person party room.
Address: 24733 Long Valley Road, Hidden Hills, CA 91302
Price: $27.5 million
Agent: Patte Gilbert of Wish Sotheby’s International Realty
Low: The city’s cheapest home still boasts plenty of space — more than an acre — centering on an updated ranch of just over 2,200 square feet. Three bedrooms are spread across the single-story floor plan, as well as a galley-style kitchen and spacious sunroom that takes in views of the grassy backyard with a garden and pool. Animals are welcome, as the bucolic grounds also hold a three-stall barn.
Address: 5808 Hilltop Road, Hidden Hills, CA 91302
Price: $3.275 million
Agents: Tracy Lynn Testin of Sotheby’s International Realty and Carrie Kasper of Pinnacle Estate Properties
Inside the homes of the rich and famous.
Glimpse their lives and latest real estate deals in our weekly Hot Property newsletter.
You may occasionally receive promotional content from the Los Angeles Times.