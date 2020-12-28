Actress Raven-Symoné buys an East Hollywood town house with style
Raven-Symoné is leaving the San Fernando Valley for the city. As she accepts backup offers on her home in Sherman Oaks, the singer-actress of “That’s So Raven” fame just paid $940,000 for a remodeled town house in East Hollywood.
Listing photos show the place looks a lot better than it did a few years ago. Dramatic renovations added a living room with a built-in wine cooler and bedrooms with bold colors and custom wallpapers, but the biggest change is in the chef’s kitchen — a chic space with gleaming tile floors, stainless steel appliances, marble backsplashes and a breakfast bar.
Entered through either a courtyard or two-car garage, the four-bedroom unit features a gated driveway and multiple private outdoor spaces.
A den leads to all four bedrooms upstairs, including an owner’s suite with a steam shower and a guest suite with a private balcony. A ladder descends from the ceiling, connecting to an attic complete with an office and media room.
Outside, the 2,327-square-foot home expands to a small yard with a turf lawn and dining patio.
The singer-actress has been on TV since she was a child, appearing in “The Cosby Show” and “Hangin’ With Mr. Cooper” before starring in the Disney Channel supernatural sitcom “That’s So Raven.” The 35-year-old has also released four studio albums, and more recently, she co-hosted the daytime talk show “The View.”
Jeff Yarbrough and Harrison Trachman of Keller Williams Beverly Hills held the listing. Anne Lush of Compass represented Raven-Symoné.
