Former Rams star Todd Gurley tackles Chatsworth home sale

A season after signing with the Atlanta Falcons, former Rams star Todd Gurley has scored a sale back in Southern California. The running back just unloaded his Mediterranean-style retreat in Chatsworth for $2.025 million, or $200,000 more than he paid in 2017.

The three-time Pro Bowler will still have a place to stay nearby after buying actor Taylor Lautner’s 10,500-square-foot mansion in Chatsworth for $4.15 million last year.

This place is about half the size at 5,133 square feet but spreads out on over an acre in gated Indian Falls Estates. Palm trees and columns frame the entry in front, and the resort-like grounds also feature a basketball court and a swimming pool with a spa and slide.

1 / 14 The exterior. (Agents of LA) 2 / 14 The foyer. (Agents of LA) 3 / 14 The double-height living room. (Agents of LA) 4 / 14 The kitchen. (Agents of LA) 5 / 14 The dining room. (Agents of LA) 6 / 14 The bedroom. (Agents of LA) 7 / 14 The bathroom. (Agents of LA) 8 / 14 The backyard. (Agents of LA) 9 / 14 The pool. (Agents of LA) 10 / 14 The spa. (Agents of LA) 11 / 14 The basketball court. (Agents of LA) 12 / 14 The grill. (Agents of LA) 13 / 14 Aerial view of the backyard. (Agents of LA) 14 / 14 Aerial view of the two-story home. (Agents of LA)

Advertisement

Floors of wood and stone alternate in the living spaces, which open with a two-story foyer complete with glass double doors, a tile inlay and chandelier. A fireplace anchors the double-height living room, and elsewhere are five bedrooms and six bathrooms spread across two stories.

Out back, a patio with built-in grill takes advantage of the sweeping mountain views.

A standout at Georgia, Gurley was drafted by the Rams in 2015 and racked up multiple accolades with the team including offensive rookie of the year and offensive player of the year. He led the league in rushing touchdowns twice and helped the Rams reach the Super Bowl in 2019, where they lost to the Patriots 13-3.

He first listed the home over the summer for $2.295 million, according to the Multiple Listing Service.

Advertisement

Tai Savetsila and Michael Chambers of Agents of LA held the listing. Maurice Mirmehdi of Pinnacle Estate Properties represented the buyer.