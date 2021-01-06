Copyright © 2021, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | CA Notice of Collection | Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Hot Property

Trevor Noah drops $27.5 million on Bel-Air showplace

Called the Ledge House, the Bel-Air contemporary is on a roughly one-acre landscaped hillside as a series of ledges.
The Bel-Air mansion spans three stories on a hillside lot overlooking the city.
(Jim Bartsch)
By Jack FlemmingStaff Writer 
Trevor Noah will spend 2021 in style. The day before New Year’s Eve, “The Daily Show” host shelled out $27.5 million for a contemporary mansion in Bel-Air, The Times has confirmed.

The comedian must have a thing for architectural showplaces. In 2019, he dropped $20.5 million on a similarly dramatic mansion also found in Bel-Air, but ended up selling it last summer for $21.7 million.

Noah bought this one from Mark Rios, an L.A. architect who built the 11,000-square-foot home for himself. Inspired by Japanese aesthetics, he told Architectural Digest that he went through 50 plans before settling on the final design and employed dark timbers based on a room he saw in Kyoto and extra-thick walls to protect against the noise of the city below.

The glass walls.  (Jim Bartsch)
The exterior.  (Jim Bartsch)
The three-story home.  (Jim Bartsch)
The family room.  (Jim Bartsch)
The living room.  (Jim Bartsch)
The dining room.  (Jim Bartsch)
The movie theater.  (Jim Bartsch)
The backyard.  (Jim Bartsch)

From the street, the home appears as a series of cubes stacked together. Aerial photos from the back reveal that the estate sprawls across its hillside lot with a series of open spaces that adjoin or overlook a scenic backyard with a lawn and infinity-edge pool.

Stone, wood, bronze and glass combine in the common spaces including a spacious dining room and a lounge with custom wall coverings. Spread across three stories are six bedrooms, 11 bathrooms, an office, library, elevator, gym, spa, steam room and game room.

Up top, a movie theater leads to a rooftop terrace. A cabana with a bar and sun deck adjoins the pool out back.

Linda May and Drew Fenton of Hilton & Hyland held the listing. Jonah Wilson, also with Hilton & Hyland, represented the buyer.

A native of South Africa, Noah has found success in comedy and television. After joining “The Daily Show” as a correspondent in 2014, the 36-year-old succeeded Jon Stewart as host the following year and inked a five-year extension in 2017 — the same year he won a Primetime Emmy.

Jack Flemming

Jack Flemming covers luxury real estate for the Los Angeles Times. A Midwestern boy at heart, he was raised in St. Louis and studied journalism at the University of Missouri. Before joining The Times as an intern in 2017, he wrote for the Columbia Missourian and Politico Europe.

