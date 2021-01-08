‘CSI’ actor David Berman gets more than he asked for Hollywood Hills home

Actor David Berman, who played assistant coroner David Phillips on “CSI: Crime Scene Investigation” for 15 years, just sold his Hollywood Hills home with clinical efficiency. Records show the hillside retreat traded hands for $2.235 million, or $38,000 more than he was asking.

Berman found a buyer in less than two weeks, according to the Multiple Listing Service.

Although it’s less than a quarter of an acre, the property manages to squeeze in a 2,400-square-foot home, entertainment deck, dining patio and outdoor lounge with a movie projector. On the sloping lot below, manicured gardens with 20 fruit trees and a vineyard descend to a fire pit and spa.

1 / 17 The open floor plan. (Jo David) 2 / 17 The living room. (Jo David) 3 / 17 The dining room. (Jo David) 4 / 17 The kitchen. (Jo David) 5 / 17 The office. (Jo David) 6 / 17 The theater. (Jo David) 7 / 17 The bedroom. (Jo David) 8 / 17 The back of the home. (Jo David) 9 / 17 The courtyard. (Jo David) 10 / 17 The deck. (Jo David) 11 / 17 The movie projector. (Jo David) 12 / 17 The spa. (Jo David) 13 / 17 The fire pit. (Jo David) 14 / 17 The dining patio. (Jo David) 15 / 17 The tiered gardens. (Jo David) 16 / 17 The front of the home. (Jo David) 17 / 17 The hillside home. (Jo David)

Advertisement

Berman touched up the interiors during his stay, whitewashing the vaulted beams in the living room and adding a floor-to-ceiling fireplace. Arched doorways navigate the space, leading to a scenic dining room and galley-style kitchen with skylight.

Three bedrooms, three bathrooms and a movie theater with reclining stadium seats complete the interior. Built in 1948, the house is tucked behind gates on a gated street and runs on solar power.

Berman, 47, appeared in nearly 300 episodes of “CSI” from 2000-15 and also served as a researcher for the show. His other credits include “Vanished” and “The Blacklist.”

Mia Capanna and Garrett McKechnie of Wish Sotheby’s International Realty held the listing. Christine Kim of Douglas Elliman represented the buyer.