Home of the Week: A 1920s Mediterranean blending old and new

In the Beverly Hills Flats, a 92-year-old home has found new life in the 21st century. A dramatic remodel gave every room in the two-story floor plan its own personality, with modern amenities mixing with original details such as dramatic beamed-and-stenciled ceilings, massive fireplaces and arched windows. There’s a movie theater and gym inside. The half-acre grounds add a swimming pool, spa, guesthouse and gazebo with a heated lounge and dining area.

The details

Location: 703 N. Arden Drive, Beverly Hills, 90210

Asking price: $25 million

Year built: 1929

Living area: 10,740 square feet with five bedrooms and 12 bathrooms on a 0.53-acre lot

Features: Landscaped walkway; wood front door; Juliet balconies; foyer with sweeping staircase; arched doorways; wood-paneled living room; indoor-outdoor dining room; modern kitchen with wood island; rounded breakfast nook; two offices; outdoor lounge with fireplace

About the area: In the 90210 ZIP Code, based on 25 sales, the median price for single-family homes in November was $4.5 million, up 22.6% year over year, according to CoreLogic.

Agents: Stephen Shapiro, Westside Estate Agency, (310) 860-8888

