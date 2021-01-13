The Band’s Robbie Robertson stages a sale in Beverly Hills

New year, new price for Robbie Robertson. The jack-of-all-trades musician best known as the lead guitarist from the Band just re-listed his Beverly Hills Post Office home for $4.2 million —about $700,000 less than his original ask.

Records show he bought the place for $2.68 million nine years ago. The Canada native has stayed busy in Hollywood over the years, collaborating with Martin Scorsese as a soundtrack producer and composer on films such as “The Wolf of Wall Street” and “The Irishman.”

Past gates, palm trees tower above a long, winding driveway leading up to the two-story home perched near Franklin Canyon Park. Inside, bright white living spaces boast clean lines, walls of glass and dark walnut floors.

1 / 15 The driveway. (Jeff Ong) 2 / 15 The entry. (Jeff Ong) 3 / 15 The open floor plan. (Jeff Ong) 4 / 15 The living room. (Jeff Ong) 5 / 15 The dining room. (Jeff Ong) 6 / 15 The kitchen. (Jeff Ong) 7 / 15 The staircase. (Jeff Ong) 8 / 15 The bedroom. (Jeff Ong) 9 / 15 The gym. (Jeff Ong) 10 / 15 The exterior. (Jeff Ong) 11 / 15 The pool. (Jeff Ong) 12 / 15 The deck. (Jeff Ong) 13 / 15 The spa. (Jeff Ong) 14 / 15 The dining patio. (Jeff Ong) 15 / 15 The garage. (Jeff Ong)

Advertisement

The open-concept main level adjoins the backyard, a chic entertainer’s space complete with a deck made of limestone and Brazilian Ipe wood. It boasts a covered dining patio, a pair of fire pits and a swimming pool and spa fed by waterfalls.

A floating staircase ascends to the top level, which houses a gym, office and primary suite with a private deck. In total, the 3,200-square-foot floor plan holds five bedrooms and 4.5 bathrooms.

Robertson, 77, was inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame as a member of the Band, the rock group that served as Bob Dylan’s backing band before rising to stardom with hits including “The Weight” and “The Night They Drove Old Dixie Down.”

Ben Lee of Coldwell Banker Realty holds the listing.