Encino compound with Jackson 5 ties sells for $3.45 million

Selling this Encino home was as easy as ABC. The Hamptons-style compound, which was once owned by Marlon Jackson of Jackson 5 fame, has sold for $3.45 million, finding a buyer just two days after relisting.

The deal closed a few weeks after Michael Jackson’s famous Neverland Ranch sold to billionaire Ron Burkle for $22 million. It’s no Neverland, or even Hayvenhurst — the Encino home where the entire Jackson clan lived in the ’70s — but it still boasts a unique place in the family’s lore.

Records show Jackson sold it for $1.16 million in 1992, but in previous years, the family used it as a recording studio, according to listing agent Carl Gambino of Compass. This time around, it was sold by Demian Lichtenstein, the director behind the 2001 black comedy “3000 Miles to Graceland.”

The estate spans just over an acre and fits in as many structures and amenities as possible including a 6,700-square-foot main home, three-story guesthouse, swimming pool, spa and lighted tennis court.

A gated 300-foot driveway approaches the Cape Cod-style home complete with a chef’s kitchen under custom lights, voluminous living room, wet bar and staircase lined with wrought iron. It holds four bedrooms, and the guesthouse adds two more and an office.

Upstairs, the primary suite expands to a marble bathroom and private terrace. It overlooks the entertainer’s backyard filled with covered lounges and dining patios.

Jackson, 63, rose to fame as a member of the Jackson 5 with hits such as “ABC,” “I’ll Be There” and “I Want You Back.” He was inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame as a member of the group in 1997 and also released a solo album titled “Baby Tonight.”

Gambino handled both ends of the deal.