Matthew Perry downsizes, sheds Malibu beach house for $13.1 million

A few months after buying a smaller place down the coast in Pacific Palisades, actor Matthew Perry has sold his oceanfront home in Malibu for $13.1 million.

It’s one of two properties the “Friends” star is trying to sell. The other — a 9,300-square-foot Century City penthouse dubbed a “mansion in the sky” — relisted last summer for $27 million.

His Malibu home spans 5,500 square feet, nearly the double the size of the Palisades estate he picked up for $6 million last year. Overlooking the ocean, it boasts walls of glass that expand to multiple outdoor spaces including wood decks on both levels and a secluded patio with a spa.

Inside, dramatic beams hang above an open floor plan with a wood-covered dining room and kitchen. At the center of the space, a dual-sided fireplace runs floor-to-ceiling.

A floating staircase ascends to the top level, where the primary bedroom expands to the upper deck. In total, there are four bedrooms and 3.5 bathrooms, as well as a movie theater with tiered seating.

Perry has kept busy since his days playing Chandler Bing, appearing on the shows “Mr. Sunshine,” “The Good Wife” and “The Odd Couple.” In 2017, the 51-year-old played Ted Kennedy on the television miniseries “The Kennedys After Camelot.”

He first listed the home last summer for $14.95 million, records show.

Josh Flagg and Bobby Boyd of Rodeo Realty Beverly Hills held the listing. Luis Robledo of Douglas Elliman of California represented the buyer.