Shaq sells Bell Canyon retreat for $1.85 million

Basketball star Shaquille O’Neal just scored a profit in Bell Canyon, selling a custom home for $1.85 million that he bought for $1.815 million in 2018.

The Lakers legend, who led the team to three straight championships from 2000 to 2002, had been trying to sell his home in the Ventura County community since 2019. He was originally asking $2.5 million, but with no takers, he got involved with the marketing himself, posting the listing on his Instagram with the caption, “I’M SELLING MY HOME IN BELL CANYON CA.”

Spanning 5,200 square feet, the two-story home is filled with custom art including a Shaq mural in the office and portraits of rappers in the living spaces. It’s far from his most ostentatious estate; that distinction belongs to his 31,000-square-foot mega-mansion in Florida complete with a 6,000-square-foot basketball court, 17-car showroom and 95-foot-long swimming pool dubbed “Shaq-apulco.”

This one features a more subdued style, with brick accents across the tan exterior and traditional-style common spaces. Highlights include a two-story foyer with tile inlay, living room under beamed ceilings, marble kitchen, and media room.

Elsewhere are five bedrooms and 4.5 bathrooms, including a primary suite with a fireplace, spa tub, dual closets and a terrace. The house has a resort-style backyard with a swimming pool surrounded by lush landscaping. The estate spans an acre.

Shaq played for six teams during his storied career, winning three NBA championships with the Lakers and one with the Heat. In 2011, the 48-year-old joined TNT’s “Inside the NBA” program as an analyst and was inducted into the Basketball Hall of Fame five years later.

Emil Hartoonian and Nicholas Siegfried of the Agency held the listing. Gary Keshishyan of Pinnacle Estate Properties represented the buyer.