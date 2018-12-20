Shaq’s Florida mansion, a mammoth monument to himself, gets a $6-million price cut

Outside Orlando, a Shaq-sized mansion just got a Shaq-sized price cut.
After listing his lakefront home for $28 million in May, NBA legend Shaquille O’Neal has put it back on the market for $21.99 million. The oversized estate spans 3 acres and offers 12 bedrooms and 13 bathrooms across 31,000 square feet.
Highlights include a 6,000-square-foot basketball court, a 17-car showroom and a 95-foot-long swimming pool dubbed “Shaq-apulco.”
Superman, one of the big man’s many nicknames, swoops in throughout the property. His logo accents the movie theater and master suite bed, as well as a fish tank set into a mural that depicts a Shaq-driven semi-truck.
Dual staircases anchor the two-story foyer, leading into an expansive great room topped by coffered ceilings. Other living spaces include a formal dining room, center-island kitchen, wood-paneled office, billiards room and cigar bar with a walk-in humidor.
Farther in, an Egyptian-style room with aquariums and hieroglyphics is centered by a triangular fish tank.
Out back, palms top a waterfall-fed pool and spa flanked by an outdoor kitchen. A tiki-style cabana leads to a private dock with two covered boat slips on the edge of the property.
Gates, as well as a 10-foot privacy wall, guard the property, which sits in the golf course community of Isleworth in Windermere.
O’Neal, 46, played for six teams during his storied career, winning three NBA championships with the Lakers and one with the Heat. In 2011, he joined the TNT’s “Inside the NBA” program as an analyst.
He bought the home in 1993 for $3.95 million, records show.
Jared Ringel, Chris Franciosa, and Dustin Fealy of the Agency Collective hold the listing.