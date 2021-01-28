Kelly Clarkson’s Encino mansion returns at $9 million

Grammy-winning singer Kelly Clarkson is tuning into the Encino market once more, re-listing her modern farmhouse for $9 million. The “American Idol” winner was originally asking $10 million last summer, records show.

A sale would cap a three-year stay for Clarkson, who paid $8.5 million for the property right after it was built in 2018.

There’s a farmhouse feel throughout, with rustic wood drawing the eye across the exterior. Inside, living spaces are bright and open, with clean lines and walls of glass. The kitchen is a highlight, complete with three islands and a dramatic marble backsplash.

1 / 6 The living room. (Laura D’Anna / MediaCarrot Photography) 2 / 6 The walls of glass. (Laura D’Anna / MediaCarrot Photography) 3 / 6 The primary bedroom. (Laura D’Anna / MediaCarrot Photography) 4 / 6 The closet. (Laura D’Anna / MediaCarrot Photography) 5 / 6 The backyard. (Laura D’Anna / MediaCarrot Photography) 6 / 6 The modern farmhouse. (Laura D’Anna / MediaCarrot Photography)

Advertisement

The main home and guesthouse combine for eight bedrooms and 11 bathrooms in more than 10,000 square feet. Amenities include a movie theater, gym, billiards room and wine cellar. Topped by high-pitched, beamed ceilings, the primary suite expands to a private patio and lounge.

Out back, the L-shaped residence frames a swimming pool and spa. The half-acre estate also holds an outdoor entertaining area with a lounge, fire pit and pizza oven.

Clarkson, 38, rose to stardom in 2002 when she won the inaugural season of the singing competition series “American Idol.” Since then, she has released eight studio albums including the Grammy-winning records “Breakaway” and “Stronger.” In 2019, she began hosting a daytime talk show called “The Kelly Clarkson Show,” which has won three Daytime Emmy Awards in two seasons.

Chris Corkum and Lisa Brenden of Compass hold the listing.