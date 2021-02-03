Kevin James drops $14 million on a Florida mansion

Kevin James is settling down on the Atlantic. The actor from “Hitch” and “King of Queens” just paid $14 million for an oceanfront mansion in Delray Beach, Fla., records show.

He’ll be the first person to occupy the coastal home. It was built last year and hit the market soon after for $15.95 million, according to the Multiple Listing Service.

There’s plenty of space to spread out, as the estate claims more than half an acre and includes a total of nearly 19,000 square feet of living space. Most of that comes in the main house, which holds six bedrooms and 7.5 bathrooms across three stories and 11,500 square feet. There’s also a one-bedroom guesthouse and a palm-topped patio with a swimming pool.

1 / 15 The entry. (Elliman.com) 2 / 15 The kitchen. (Elliman.com) 3 / 15 The indoor-outdoor lounge. (Elliman.com) 4 / 15 The living room. (Elliman.com) 5 / 15 The billiards room. (Elliman.com) 6 / 15 The bedroom. (Elliman.com) 7 / 15 The bathroom. (Elliman.com) 8 / 15 The covered terrace. (Elliman.com) 9 / 15 The rounded terrace. (Elliman.com) 10 / 15 The wine cellar. (Elliman.com) 11 / 15 The outdoor fireplace. (Elliman.com) 12 / 15 The pool. (Elliman.com) 13 / 15 The back patio. (Elliman.com) 14 / 15 The three-story mansion. (Elliman.com) 15 / 15 The coastal estate. (Elliman.com)

Advertisement

Like many new builds in the Sunshine State, the modern mansion boasts sleek, whitewashed living spaces broken up by herringbone wood floors and walls of glass overlooking the ocean. In addition to six bedrooms and 7.5 bathrooms, there’s a wine cellar and billiards room with a wet bar.

The residence takes full advantage of the scenic setting with thousands of square feet of covered terraces and balconies. A walkway runs across the home’s second story, and a pair of rounded decks on the upper levels provide space to entertain.

James rose to fame as the Primetime Emmy-nominated star of “King of Queens,” the CBS sitcom that ran for nine seasons from 1998 to 2007. In the years since, he appeared in comedy films such as “Paul Blart: Mall Cop,” “Zookeeper,” “Grown Ups” and “I Now Pronounce You Chuck & Larry.”

Nicholas Malinosky of Douglas Elliman held the listing. Jack Elkins of Williams Raveis South Florida represented the buyer.