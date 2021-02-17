Copyright © 2021, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | CA Notice of Collection | Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Kenny G cuts loose from Studio City farmhouse

The half-acre estate includes a two-story farmhouse and guesthouse that doubles as a soundproof recording studio.
(James Moss)
By Jack FlemmingStaff Writer 
Kenny G, the legendary jazz saxophonist who ranks as one of the bestselling musical artists of all time, finally found a fan of his Studio City home. He just sold the place for $2.765 million, a bit shy of the $4 million he was asking in 2018.

The leafy farmhouse in Longridge Estates was never his main home; that’s found in Malibu, where he owns a bluff-top compound near Point Dume comprised of two properties that he purchased in 1998 and 2000 for a combined $15.5 million.

At half an acre, his Studio City retreat makes the most of its space with a main house and guesthouse that doubles as a soundproof recording studio under vaulted ceilings. A variety of water features fill out the grounds including a pond, waterfall, swimming pool and spa.

1/17
1/17
The exterior.  (James Moss)
2/17
2/17
The entry.  (James Moss)
3/17
3/17
The foyer.  (James Moss)
4/17
4/17
The living room.  (James Moss)
5/17
5/17
The great room.  (James Moss)
6/17
6/17
The kitchen.  (James Moss)
7/17
7/17
The dining area.  (James Moss)
8/17
8/17
The primary bedroom.  (James Moss)
9/17
9/17
The bathroom.  (James Moss)
10/17
10/17
The sauna.  (James Moss)
11/17
11/17
The office.  (James Moss)
12/17
12/17
The patio.  (James Moss)
13/17
13/17
The pool.  (James Moss)
14/17
14/17
The guesthouse.  (James Moss)
15/17
15/17
The recording studio.  (James Moss)
16/17
16/17
The backyard.  (James Moss)
17/17
17/17
The lawn.  (James Moss)

Flagstones cover the porch and continue into the foyer, descending to voluminous spaces with whitewashed beams and hardwood floors. A skylight brightens the kitchen, and a stacked stone fireplace runs floor to ceiling in the great room.

Upstairs, the primary suite includes a sitting area, fireplace, balcony, walk-in closet and sauna. It’s one of four bedrooms and three bathrooms in about 3,900 square feet.

The balcony overlooks the landscaped backyard, where a trellis-topped patio leads to a putting green.

Kenny G, whose full name is Kenneth Gorelick, has sold 75 million records over his decorated career dating back to the 1980s. The 64-year-old has released 17 studio albums, including 1986’s “Duotones” and won a Grammy in 1994 for his song “Forever in Love.”

Matt Epstein of Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices California Properties held the listing. H. Blair Chang of the Agency represented the buyer.

Real Estate
Jack Flemming

Jack Flemming covers luxury real estate for the Los Angeles Times. A Midwestern boy at heart, he was raised in St. Louis and studied journalism at the University of Missouri. Before joining The Times as an intern in 2017, he wrote for the Columbia Missourian and Politico Europe.

