Justin Bieber sells Beverly Hills home at a loss

Justin Bieber ended up half-a-million short in Beverly Hills, where he just sold his 1930s Colonial-style home for $7.955 million, The Times has confirmed. The pop star paid $8.5 million for the property just two years ago.

The Grammy-winner probably isn’t sweating the loss. Last summer, he shelled out $25.8 million for a much larger estate on 2.5 acres in Beverly Park, The Times previously reported.

This place is a bit smaller, centering on a 6,132-square-foot home entered by a courtyard dotted with olive trees. Recently reimagined by Hollywood production designer Charles Infante, the two-story house features a whitewashed weeping brick exterior and formal living spaces marked by white oak accents and steel-framed windows and doors.

1 / 9 The step-down lounge. (Jim Bartsch) 2 / 9 The living room. (Jim Bartsch) 3 / 9 The kitchen. (Jim Bartsch) 4 / 9 The wine cellar. (Jim Bartsch) 5 / 9 The bedroom. (Jim Bartsch) 6 / 9 The office. (Jim Bartsch) 7 / 9 The theater. (Jim Bartsch) 8 / 9 The backyard. (Jim Bartsch) 9 / 9 The exterior. (Jim Bartsch)

Advertisement

Every space is stylish, including the foyer with herringbone floors, the marble kitchen, the office with built-ins and the LED-lit wine cellar with a wet bar. The floor plan also holds five bedrooms, seven bathrooms and a movie theater.

An indoor-outdoor step-down lounge opens outside, where tall hedges wrap around a lush backyard made for entertaining. The space boasts an infinity pool, lawn and cabana with a fireplace.

Josh and Matt Altman of Douglas Elliman and Dalton Gomez of Compass held the listing. Steven Schaefer and Jay Luchs of Schaefer & Luchs represented the buyer.

Bieber, who catapulted to stardom through YouTube videos, has recorded five studio albums, the most recent of which, “Changes,” was released earlier this year. In 2016, the 26-year-old singer won a Grammy for best dance recording for his collaborations on the Jack Ü song “Where Are Ü Now.”