The Bieber baby has arrived! Hailey and Justin Bieber welcome first child

Justin Bieber and Hailey Bieber in black formal wear posing next to each other at the Met Gala
Justin Bieber and Hailey Bieber have welcomed their first child.
(Evan Agostini / Invision / Associated Press)
By Alexandra Del Rosario
 and Christi Carras
Singer Justin Bieber and model Hailey Bieber have welcomed their first baby, baby, baby, oh!

The “Baby” musician broke the happy news this weekend by sharing on Instagram a photo of the child’s tiny foot wrapped in a fuzzy blanket.

“WELCOME HOME JACK BLUES BIEBER,” he captioned the picture.

Justin Bieber, 30, and Hailey Bieber (née Baldwin), 27, revealed in May that they were expecting by posting videos and stills from a pregnancy photo shoot on Instagram.

The “Peaches” hitmaker and the Rhode cosmetics founder got married at a New York City courthouse in September 2018 before tying the knot again at a grander, religious wedding ceremony a year later in Bluffton, S.C.

The celebrity couple has been together on and off since 2014. When he proposed in 2018, Justin Bieber promised via Instagram to love his then-fianceé “patiently and kindly” for the rest of his life.

In a recent interview with W Magazine, Hailey Bieber opened up about her decision to hide her pregnancy from the public for six months, explaining that she was “able to keep it quiet” by wearing oversize clothing because her bump “stayed small for a long time.”

“I probably could have hid it until the end,” she told the fashion publication.

“But I didn’t enjoy the stress of not being able to enjoy my pregnancy outwardly. I felt like I was hiding this big secret, and it didn’t feel good. I wanted the freedom to go out and live my life.”

By Sunday morning, more than 560,000 people — including Olympic athletes Coco Gauff and Simone Biles — had taken to Instagram to congratulate the Biebers on their bundle of joy.

