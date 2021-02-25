Copyright © 2021, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | CA Notice of Collection | Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Real Estate

CNN’s Don Lemon sells Harlem condo for $1.525 million

The three-bedroom unit includes a private balcony and access to a rooftop deck.
(Douglas Elliman)
By Jack FlemmingStaff Writer 
CNN anchor Don Lemon has sold his three-bedroom condo in New York’s Harlem neighborhood for $1.525 million — about $37,000 more than he paid for it in 2013.

The sale comes a few years after he picked up a place near the Hamptons, paying $3.1 million for a quaint cottage in Sag Harbor in 2016.

The condo is the smaller of his two properties, with three bedrooms and 2.5 bathrooms in just over 1,400 square feet. According to the listing, Lemon configured the space as an open-concept layout with two bedrooms during his stay.

The three-bedroom unit includes a private balcony and access to a rooftop deck.
1/8
The living room.  (Douglas Elliman)
The three-bedroom unit includes a private balcony and access to a rooftop deck.
2/8
The open floor plan.  (Douglas Elliman)
The three-bedroom unit includes a private balcony and access to a rooftop deck.
3/8
The kitchen.  (Douglas Elliman)
The three-bedroom unit includes a private balcony and access to a rooftop deck.
4/8
The office.  (Douglas Elliman)
The three-bedroom unit includes a private balcony and access to a rooftop deck.
5/8
The bedroom.  (Douglas Elliman)
The three-bedroom unit includes a private balcony and access to a rooftop deck.
6/8
The bathroom.  (Douglas Elliman)
The three-bedroom unit includes a private balcony and access to a rooftop deck.
7/8
The hallway.  (Douglas Elliman)
The three-bedroom unit includes a private balcony and access to a rooftop deck.
8/8
The rooftop deck.  (Douglas Elliman)

An entry foyer leads to the living spaces, which take in views of Manhattan and Harlem through walls of windows on two sides. There’s a living room with built-ins, a kitchen with stone countertops and a corner primary suite with walls of tile.

In addition to the unit’s private balcony, the building offers an outdoor recreation area and rooftop deck. Records show the home was most recently listed at $1.55 million.

Lemon joined CNN as a correspondent in 2006 and began hosting “CNN Tonight” in 2014. The 54-year-old Louisiana native has won multiple regional Emmy Awards and an Edward R. Murrow Award.

Steve Cohen and Tim Malone of Douglas Elliman held the listing.

Real Estate
Jack Flemming

Jack Flemming covers luxury real estate for the Los Angeles Times. A Midwestern boy at heart, he was raised in St. Louis and studied journalism at the University of Missouri. Before joining The Times as an intern in 2017, he wrote for the Columbia Missourian and Politico Europe.

