CNN’s Don Lemon sells Harlem condo for $1.525 million

CNN anchor Don Lemon has sold his three-bedroom condo in New York’s Harlem neighborhood for $1.525 million — about $37,000 more than he paid for it in 2013.

The sale comes a few years after he picked up a place near the Hamptons, paying $3.1 million for a quaint cottage in Sag Harbor in 2016.

The condo is the smaller of his two properties, with three bedrooms and 2.5 bathrooms in just over 1,400 square feet. According to the listing, Lemon configured the space as an open-concept layout with two bedrooms during his stay.

1 / 8 The living room. (Douglas Elliman) 2 / 8 The open floor plan. (Douglas Elliman) 3 / 8 The kitchen. (Douglas Elliman) 4 / 8 The office. (Douglas Elliman) 5 / 8 The bedroom. (Douglas Elliman) 6 / 8 The bathroom. (Douglas Elliman) 7 / 8 The hallway. (Douglas Elliman) 8 / 8 The rooftop deck. (Douglas Elliman)

Advertisement

An entry foyer leads to the living spaces, which take in views of Manhattan and Harlem through walls of windows on two sides. There’s a living room with built-ins, a kitchen with stone countertops and a corner primary suite with walls of tile.

In addition to the unit’s private balcony, the building offers an outdoor recreation area and rooftop deck. Records show the home was most recently listed at $1.55 million.

Lemon joined CNN as a correspondent in 2006 and began hosting “CNN Tonight” in 2014. The 54-year-old Louisiana native has won multiple regional Emmy Awards and an Edward R. Murrow Award.

Steve Cohen and Tim Malone of Douglas Elliman held the listing.