Bryan Cranston’s eco-friendly beach house is up for grabs at $5 million

Bryan Cranston’s Ventury County home — an eco-friendly beach house with a net-zero carbon footprint — just surfaced for sale at $5 million.

That’s double what the decorated actor from “Breaking Bad” and “Malcolm in the Middle” paid for the property in 2007, records show. Back then, it held a drab single-story home in need of an update, but Cranston razed it and erected a sleek, one-of-a-kind residence with an emphasis on sustainability and energy efficiency.

Dubbed Three Palms, the house was finished in 2013 and enjoys an oceanfront lot in the unincorporated community of Mussel Shoals in northern Ventura County, between Ventura and Carpinteria. The two-story floor plan spans 2,450 square feet with three bedrooms and four bathrooms, as well as custom furniture and a personal art collection that can be purchased with the home.

“I put my heart, soul and blood, sweat and often tears into it, and I’m glad because it was such an artistic endeavor, and yet functional,” Cranston said in a statement.

Walls of glass, polished concrete floors and smart-home amenities mark the living spaces, including a great room with a reading nook and a modern kitchen. Upstairs, the primary suite adds a soaking tub and steam shower.

A balcony overlooks the ocean from the top level, and the lower level features a patio that descends to the sand.

Citing its solar and recycling systems, listing agent Jon Perkins called it “one of the most remarkable green homes ever built in California.”

Cranston has been acting for four decades with notable roles in “Malcom in the Middle,” “Seinfeld” and “Breaking Bad,” winning four Primetime Emmy Awards for his role as high school chemistry teacher-turned-drug lord Walter White. More recently, he starred in the Showtime limited series “Your Honor.”

Jon Perkins and Katherine Walsh of Coldwell Banker Realty hold the listing.