Real Estate

Jimmy Fallon is selling his whimsical New York City home for $15 million

Jimmy Fallon's New York City penthouse
Combining four units, the three-story space holds a saloon room, a hidden playroom and a primary suite with a massage bed.
(Evan Joseph)
By Jack FlemmingStaff Writer 
Jimmy Fallon’s New York home — a quirky penthouse that he’s been compiling for the last two decades — just hit the market in Manhattan for $15 million.

The whimsical, one-of-a kind space spans three stories and combines four units for nearly 5,000 square feet in Manhattan’s Gramercy Park — about two miles from Rockefeller Center, where Fallon films “The Tonight Show.”

Most spaces look straight out a storybook, as Fallon and his wife, film producer Nancy Juvonen, created imaginative rooms with secret passageways for their two daughters during their stay. Below the staircase, a hidden playroom features monkey bars, a chalkboard wall and a “jailhouse intercom” that connects to a phone on the upper level. A secret hatch in the pantry leads to the nook.

1/13
1/13
The kitchen.  (Evan Joseph)
2/13
2/13
The island.  (Evan Joseph)
3/13
3/13
The pantry.  (Evan Joseph)
4/13
4/13
The living room.  (Evan Joseph)
5/13
5/13
The bar.  (Evan Joseph)
6/13
6/13
The saloon room.  (Evan Joseph)
7/13
7/13
The fireplace.  (Evan Joseph)
8/13
8/13
The staircase.  (Evan Joseph)
9/13
9/13
The hidden playroom.  (Evan Joseph)
10/13
10/13
The primary bedroom.  (Evan Joseph)
11/13
11/13
The guest bedroom.  (Evan Joseph)
12/13
12/13
The building.  (Yale Wagner)
13/13
13/13
The view.  (Yale Wagner)

Off the foyer, a living room lined with skewed wood-planking adds a plush custom sofa and projector built into the ceiling. Another highlight comes in the saloon room, a lodge-like space made for entertaining with a vintage bar, stained-glass accents and a gas fireplace. A stone hearth holds a “Weekend Update” sign, which Fallon anchored on “Saturday Night Live” from 2000 to 2004.

A staircase surrounded by colorful murals navigates the three-story floor plan, ascending to the building’s top level, which houses the primary suite. One of six bedrooms and five bathrooms, the sky-lit space boasts a bar, built-in massage bed and a pair of walk-in closets.

Over the years, the historic 34 Gramercy Park East building has housed actors such as Richard Gere, James Cagney and Margaret Hamilton.

A native of New York, Fallon is a “Saturday Night Live” alum who went on to star in films such as “Taxi” and “Fever Pitch.” In 2009, he began hosting NBC’s “Late Night with Jimmy Fallon” before becoming the sixth host of “The Tonight Show” in 2014.

He also owns a home with a bit more space in Sagaponack, N.Y., that he bought for $5.5 million in 2011. On 2.2 acres, it holds an 1850s main house, two guest cottages and a barn.

Jeremy Stein and Debbie Korb of Sotheby’s International Realty Downtown Manhattan Brokerage hold the listing.

Real Estate
Jack Flemming

Jack Flemming covers luxury real estate for the Los Angeles Times. A Midwestern boy at heart, he was raised in St. Louis and studied journalism at the University of Missouri. Before joining The Times as an intern in 2017, he wrote for the Columbia Missourian and Politico Europe.

