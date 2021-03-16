Stephen Curry sells one of his Bay Area homes for $1.4 million

Warriors star Stephen Curry has pulled off a mid-season pass, selling his Bay Area home in Menlo Park for $1.4 million.

The deal couldn’t have gone much better for the three-time NBA champion and two-time MVP. He hauled in $51,000 more than he was asking and $200,000 more than he paid for it two years ago, finding a buyer in less than two weeks.

Likely used as a guesthouse or investment property, the single-story turnkey abode spans a humble 1,240 square feet — a far cry from his three-story mansion a few miles away in Atherton, on which he spent $31 million in 2019.

The single-story home includes 1,240 square feet of space and expands to turf yards in front and back. (NearMap)

The three-bedroom house has its charms with a fenced turf yard that approaches a blue exterior and bright yellow front door. Inside, beamed ceilings and wide-plank hardwood floors sandwich a galley-style kitchen and open-concept living room lined with sliding farmhouse doors.

Three bedrooms and a bathroom complete the floor plan. Out back, a dining pergola under string lights leads to a separate studio currently used as an office. Trees, turf and gardens spruce up the space.

Curry, 33, has spent his entire NBA career with the Warriors, leading the team to three NBA championships and becoming a seven-time all-star and two-time MVP along the way. In 2017, he inked a five-year supermax contract with the Warriors worth $201 million.

A prolific scorer, he holds the record for most three-pointers scored in a single season and has already racked up the second-most three-pointers in NBA history.

Billy McNair of Compass held the listing. Omar Galindo of Century 21 Real Estate Alliance represented the buyer.