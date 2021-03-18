Copyright © 2021, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | CA Notice of Collection | Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Real Estate

NFL’s Martellus Bennett sells a house with a view in Hollywood Hills

The scenic three-story spot features a futuristic floor plan with polished slab floors and walls of glass.
(Juwan Li)
By Jack FlemmingStaff Writer 
Martellus Bennett, the veteran tight end who won a Super Bowl with the Patriots during his time in the NFL, has hauled in $3.375 million for his sleek, box-like abode in Hollywood Hills.

That’s $175,000 more than the former Pro Bowler paid for it in 2018, a year after retiring.

It’s perched on a hill in Whitley Heights, a historic neighborhood above Franklin Avenue known as a hot spot for Old Hollywood stars back in the day such as Charlie Chaplin, Bette Davis, Harold Lloyd and Rudolph Valentino. Bennett’s place is a bit more modern; it features three stories of polished slab floors and walls of glass.

The futuristic floor plan is nearly monochromatic, save for a handful of wood accents that break up the whitewashed living spaces. There’s a living room with double-height ceilings, a kitchen with a massive center island, a movie theater with tiered seating and a glass-encased wine cellar.

Throughout the five-bedroom, six-bathroom home, large gallery walls boast murals and space for art. Decks on the two upper levels overlook the city below, as well as a backyard with a swimming pool and deck.

Bennett spent a decade in the NFL including stints with the Dallas Cowboys, New York Giants, Chicago Bears, Green Bay Packers and New England Patriots. He helped New England with a Super Bowl in 2017 and retired a year later to focus on his storytelling company the Imagination Agency.

Neyshia Go of Sotheby’s International Realty held the listing. Alexis Valentin Ramos of Sotheby’s International Realty represented the buyer.

Real Estate
Jack Flemming

Jack Flemming covers luxury real estate for the Los Angeles Times. A Midwestern boy at heart, he was raised in St. Louis and studied journalism at the University of Missouri. Before joining The Times as an intern in 2017, he wrote for the Columbia Missourian and Politico Europe.

