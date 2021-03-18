NFL’s Martellus Bennett sells a house with a view in Hollywood Hills
Martellus Bennett, the veteran tight end who won a Super Bowl with the Patriots during his time in the NFL, has hauled in $3.375 million for his sleek, box-like abode in Hollywood Hills.
That’s $175,000 more than the former Pro Bowler paid for it in 2018, a year after retiring.
It’s perched on a hill in Whitley Heights, a historic neighborhood above Franklin Avenue known as a hot spot for Old Hollywood stars back in the day such as Charlie Chaplin, Bette Davis, Harold Lloyd and Rudolph Valentino. Bennett’s place is a bit more modern; it features three stories of polished slab floors and walls of glass.
The futuristic floor plan is nearly monochromatic, save for a handful of wood accents that break up the whitewashed living spaces. There’s a living room with double-height ceilings, a kitchen with a massive center island, a movie theater with tiered seating and a glass-encased wine cellar.
Throughout the five-bedroom, six-bathroom home, large gallery walls boast murals and space for art. Decks on the two upper levels overlook the city below, as well as a backyard with a swimming pool and deck.
Bennett spent a decade in the NFL including stints with the Dallas Cowboys, New York Giants, Chicago Bears, Green Bay Packers and New England Patriots. He helped New England with a Super Bowl in 2017 and retired a year later to focus on his storytelling company the Imagination Agency.
Neyshia Go of Sotheby’s International Realty held the listing. Alexis Valentin Ramos of Sotheby’s International Realty represented the buyer.
Inside the homes of the rich and famous.
Glimpse their lives and latest real estate deals in our weekly newsletter.
You may occasionally receive promotional content from the Los Angeles Times.