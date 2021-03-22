Copyright © 2021, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | CA Notice of Collection | Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Real Estate

Diplo sells Hollywood Hills home for more than he asked

Diplo's four-story, 2,500-square-foot home takes advantage of the setting with walls of glass and multiple terraces.
(Kevin Abesamis)
By Jack FlemmingStaff Writer 
Diplo’s Hollywood Hills home was a hit. After listing the four-story perch for $2.695 million last month, he just sold the place for $2.805 million, finding a buyer in five days.

The Grammy-winning DJ, whose real name is Thomas Pentz, swapped scenic views for space late last year, buying Kid Rock’s Balinese-inspired mansion on 1.5 acres in Malibu for $13.15 million in October.

This place is a bit cozier at 2,500 square feet, but it boasts terraces, decks and patios across the floor plan to take advantage of the hillside setting. Up top, a penthouse suite with walls of glass features a lounge, spa bathroom and private balcony.

The lower levels hold living spaces including a modern kitchen, indoor-outdoor dining room and gallery-like great room with vast white walls and a fireplace.

Down below, there’s a yoga retreat, outdoor meditation space and recording studio with professional sound proofing. A courtyard under string lights overlooks the city below.

Diplo made nearly $400,000 on the deal. Records show he bought the property for $2.425 million in 2016.

In addition to his solo work, Diplo is known for his electronic projects Major Lazer and Jack Ü. The 42-year-old has collaborated with Gwen Stefani, Britney Spears, Madonna, Justin Bieber and Usher and has racked up three Grammys since 2016 with hits that include “Heartless,” “Electricity” and “Where Are Ü Now.”

Eric Lavey of Sotheby’s International Realty held the listing. Katie Crain of Compass represented the buyer.

Real Estate
Jack Flemming

Jack Flemming covers luxury real estate for the Los Angeles Times. A Midwestern boy at heart, he was raised in St. Louis and studied journalism at the University of Missouri. Before joining The Times as an intern in 2017, he wrote for the Columbia Missourian and Politico Europe.

