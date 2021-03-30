Gene Simmons shoots for $25 million in Beverly Hills

KISS star Gene Simmons is looking to cash in on Southern California’s hot housing market, listing his Beverly Hills home for $25 million — $3 million more than he was asking late last year.

The boosted price tag is a result of some work Simmons did on the property over the last few months including brand new landscaping, rain gutters, electrical work and earthquake protection measures.

He has owned the home for nearly four decades. Records show the 71-year-old shelled out $1.34 million for it in 1984 and quickly replaced the existing 3,500-square-foot farmhouse with a 13,400-square-foot showplace that stands today. But now, Simmons said he’s through with California.

“It’s time for a quieter lifestyle. No more tour buses or celebrity maps or fires or earthquakes,” said Simmons, who’s relocating to Lake Tahoe. “We love the fans, but it’s time to get away from everyone.”

Simmons raised his family in the home, and it served as the primary setting for “Gene Simmons Family Jewels,” the A&E reality series that followed the Simmons clan for seven seasons. His children now live in Hollywood Hills, and his wife, model-actress Shannon Tweed, recently picked up her own place overlooking the ocean in Malibu.

Spanning 2 acres, the gated estate includes a tennis court and swimming pool in addition to the two-story home. Cast-iron doors lead to palatial spaces such as a double-height great room rung by a catwalk and family room under custom coffered ceilings.

During his stay, Simmons added a pair of KISS-themed rooms to house his memorabilia — everything from condoms to caskets — but they’ve since been remodeled.

“A family wants to move into a house, not a KISS museum,” Simmons said.

Elsewhere are seven bedrooms, eight bathrooms, an office, bonus room and bar. The primary suite expands to a sitting room, spa bathroom and balcony overlooking the greenery below. Out back, a patio with lounges and dining areas surround the swimming pool and spa fed by a waterfall.

A native of Israel, Simmons co-founded KISS in the early 1970s and serves as the band’s bassist and vocalist. Known for their over-the-top makeup and costumes, the New York-based group has released 20 studio albums and is one of the bestselling bands ever, with more than 75 million records sold.

Josh and Matt Altman of Douglas Elliman of California hold the listing.