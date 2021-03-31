Copyright © 2021, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | CA Notice of Collection | Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Real Estate

‘Riverdale’ creator Roberto Aguirre-Sacasa sells historic Nichols Canyon haunt

Built in 1926, the Spanish-style villa is recognized as a Los Angeles Historic Cultural Monument.
(Michael Wilkerson)
By Jack FlemmingStaff Writer 
TV’s Roberto Aguirre-Sacasa, the screenwriter whose credits include “Riverdale,” “Glee” and “Big Love,” just sold a 1920s townhouse with Hollywood history for $2.3 million.

The Southern California market is hot, and Aguirre-Sacasa took advantage. He offered up the Spanish-style abode for $2.4 million in February and had an offer in hand two days later.

Records show he upgraded homes late last year, shelling out $8.75 million for a century-old spot in Hancock Park owned by composer Danny Elfman and actress Bridget Fonda.

Known as the Courtney Desmond Estate, the villa sits at the base of Nichols Canyon above the Sunset Strip and was named a Los Angeles Historic Cultural Monument in 1989. Among its former owners is Margaret Hamilton, the Old Hollywood actress best known for her role as the Wicked Witch of the West in “The Wizard of Oz.”

1/17
Aerial view of the property.  (Michael Wilkerson)
2/17
The entry.  (Michael Wilkerson)
3/17
The plaque.  (Michael Wilkerson)
4/17
The living room.  (Michael Wilkerson)
5/17
The family room.  (Michael Wilkerson)
6/17
The kitchen.  (Michael Wilkerson)
7/17
The dining area.  (Michael Wilkerson)
8/17
The media room.  (Michael Wilkerson)
9/17
The office.  (Michael Wilkerson)
10/17
The bedroom.  (Michael Wilkerson)
11/17
The bathroom.  (Michael Wilkerson)
12/17
The backyard.  (Michael Wilkerson)
13/17
The outdoor dining area.  (Michael Wilkerson)
14/17
The view.  (Michael Wilkerson)
15/17
The deck.  (Michael Wilkerson)
16/17
The cabanas.  (Michael Wilkerson)
17/17
The pool.  (Michael Wilkerson)

Past the turquoise gate — where a plaque commemorates the property as a historic monument — the grounds feature garden terraces that approach the ivy-clad home, which is the largest in the five-unit complex. Clay tile and green shutters adorn the white stucco exteriors.

Inside, hardwood floors and splashes of blue in the kitchen offset the whitewashed floor plan. Arched doorways lead to three stories of living spaces, including a den, media room and dining room. Elsewhere are three bedrooms and 3.5 bathrooms in just over 3,000 square feet, including a primary suite with access to a rooftop deck.

Out back, the five units share a swimming pool surrounded by cabanas and tropical landscaping.

Originally a playwright, Aguirre-Sacasa went on to become a comic book writer for Marvel Comics. He also serves as chief creative officer for Archie Comics and the developer of “Riverdale,” the drama show based on the comic book series that was recently renewed for a sixth season.

Jill Jenks Galloway of Compass held the listing. Dena Luciano of Douglas Elliman represented the buyer.

Jack Flemming

Jack Flemming covers luxury real estate for the Los Angeles Times. A Midwestern boy at heart, he was raised in St. Louis and studied journalism at the University of Missouri. Before joining The Times as an intern in 2017, he wrote for the Columbia Missourian and Politico Europe.

