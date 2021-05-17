Derek Jeter bags $22.5 million for Tampa mansion he rented to Tom Brady

Tom Brady’s going to have to find a new place to stay. His landlord, Yankees legend Derek Jeter, just sold the 22,000-square-foot Florida mansion he was renting for $22.5 million.

It’s a blockbuster sale not only for its ties to the two famous athletes but also because of the estate’s impressive size. The listing claims it’s the largest home in south Tampa and also the largest waterfront property ever assembled in the posh neighborhood of Davis Islands, with 345 feet of bay frontage across 1.25 acres.

Jeter, who co-owns the Miami Marlins and has served as the team’s CEO since 2017, was shopping the home around for $29 million last year. According to the Tampa Bay Times, Brady was accommodating to prospective buyers and didn’t turn down any requests to get the place ready for tours.

Brady began renting the mega-mansion shortly after signing a two-year deal with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. It looks like the seven-time Super Bowl champion will land on his feet after moving out; last year, Page Six reported that he and his wife, supermodel Gisele Bündchen, bought a spot on Indian Creek Island in Miami with plans to demolish the existing 5,200-square-foot home and build a dream house in its place.

It’ll take a while to build a place as palatial as Jeter’s. Tucked behind walls, the granite-and-limestone mansion features 22,000 square feet of interiors and an additional 9,000 square feet of patios and balconies.

Inside, custom spaces combine hand-polished Venetian plaster, hardwood millwork, silk draperies, marble mosaic tiles and walls of windows overlooking the water. Massive rooms include a 24-foot foyer, two-story living room and a kitchen with four sinks and four dishwashers.

There’s the typical array of amenities including a wine cellar, movie theater and gym, as well as a custom clubhouse with a curved wet bar, billiards room, game table and direct deck access.

Seven bedrooms and 12 bathrooms complete the home, including an owner’s suite with a sitting area, fireplace, private balcony, steam shower and a pair of walk-in closets. Out back, bubbling fountains lead to an 80-foot saltwater pool, spa and dock with two boat lifts.

A baseball icon, Jeter spent the entirety of his 20-year career with the New York Yankees, making 14 All-Star appearances and collecting five World Series titles, five Silver Slugger Awards and five Gold Glove Awards. Last year, the 46-year-old was inducted into the Baseball Hall of Fame in his first year of eligibility.

Stephen Gay and Katherine Glaser of Smith & Associates Real Estate held the listing. Toni Everett of the Toni Everett Co. represented the buyer, who remains unclear.