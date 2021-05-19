Tom Cruise sells Colorado mountain retreat for $39.5 million

Tom Cruise’s home-selling mission was possible. In the Colorado mountain town of Telluride, the movie star just unloaded his 320-acre retreat for the full asking price of $39.5 million after just two months on the market.

It’s a huge sale, but not a surprising one considering the resort city’s in-demand market. During the pandemic, the popular skiing and hiking destination became a hot spot for second homes as buyers flocked away from cities in search of more space.

The 10,000-square-foot home was built in 1994, and Cruise, star of “Top Gun” and the “Mission: Impossible” franchise, bought it a year later. Fit for an action star, it features a sports court, snowmobile track, dirt bike course and a series of hiking trails that snake through the aspen-laden grounds.

1 / 11 The seven-bedroom home. (Brett Schreckengost) 2 / 11 The entry. (Joshua Johnson) 3 / 11 The great room. (Joshua Johnson) 4 / 11 The stone fireplace. (Joshua Johnson) 5 / 11 The view. (Joshua Johnson) 6 / 11 The billiards room. (Joshua Johnson) 7 / 11 The reading nook. (Joshua Johnson) 8 / 11 The library. (Joshua Johnson) 9 / 11 The 320-acre estate. (Brett Schreckengost) 10 / 11 Aerial view of the home. (Brett Schreckengost) 11 / 11 The mountain home shrouded in trees. (Brett Schreckengost)

Bleached cedar timbers and native stone give the main house a cabin-like feel, and the estate also holds a three-bedroom guest lodge. Throughout both homes, walls of windows take in views of the surrounding forests and snow-capped mountain peaks.

Highlights include a great room under towering beams, library, billiards room, media room, gym and wood kitchen with an oversize island. Elsewhere are six bedrooms and nine bathrooms.

Cruise, 58, has film credits that include “Risky Business,” “Rain Man” and “The Last Samurai.” A winner of three Golden Globe Awards, he also received Oscar nominations for his roles in “Born on the Fourth of July,” “Jerry Maguire” and “Magnolia.”

Eric Lavey and Dan Dockray of LIV Sotheby’s International Realty held the listing.