Dwyane Wade sells Miami Beach mansion for $22 million

On the waters of Biscayne Bay, NBA legend Dwyane Wade just sold his Miami Beach mansion complete with a Miami Heat-themed basketball court for $22 million.

Wade and his wife, actress Gabrielle Union, have been busy on the real estate front lately. They moved to Hidden Hills last year, shelling out $17.9 million for a 17,000-square-foot showplace, before selling their scenic villa in Sherman Oaks for $5.5 million in May.

The $22-million deal is far shy of the $32.5 million he was originally asking for the waterfront abode, but it’s more than double the $10.645 million he paid for the property in 2010. Over the years, the three-time NBA champion renovated the home into a 12,000-square-foot stunner with a wine cellar, movie theater and a backyard with pool, cabana and private dock.

1 / 3 The living room. (Douglas Elliman) 2 / 3 The waterfront home. (Douglas Elliman) 3 / 3 The 12,000-square-foot residence. (Douglas Elliman)

A long, covered walkway and leafy courtyard approach the two-story home, which has a Mediterranean-style exterior and, inside, boasts rustic spaces with beamed ceilings and hardwood floors. On both levels, walls of windows overlook the bay.

Six bedrooms and 10 bathrooms complete the estate, including a primary suite with a private terrace and salon. A spiral staircase descends to the waterfront backyard, and off to the side, there’s a playground and basketball court painted red and black after the Miami Heat, with whom Wade spent the majority of his NBA career.

Wade, 39, spent 16 years in the NBA, making 13 All-Star teams. As a member of the Miami Heat, he won three NBA titles and was the league-scoring champion in 2009. He retired after the 2019 season and purchased an ownership stake in the Utah Jazz earlier this year.

Brett Harris of Douglas Elliman handled both ends of the deal.