Matthew Perry sells Century City penthouse for $21.6 million, priciest condo sale in years

Matthew Perry’s “mansion in the sky” — a Century City penthouse that spans an entire floor of the high-rise Century Tower — just sold for $21.6 million. That’s Southern California’s priciest condo sale since 2015.

The “Friends” star spent nearly as much time selling the home as he spent living there. He shelled out $20 million for the scenic perch in 2017 and put it on the market two years later at $35 million. With no takers, he trimmed the price to $27 million, then $23 million before closing the deal on Monday.

It’s one of Southern California’s most expensive condo sales in the last decade, ranking just behind another Century Tower penthouse (coincidentally found a floor below Perry’s place) that sold for $22.5 million in 2015. The current benchmark was set in 2010, when socialite Candy Spelling dropped $35 million on a 15,555-square-foot residence with a private pool that spans the top two floors of the same building.

1 / 12 The full-floor penthouse of actor Matthew Perry features four terraces. (Michael McNamara / Jason Speth) 2 / 12 The expansive living room in the 9,300-square-foot home. (Michael McNamara / Jason Speth) 3 / 12 The living room takes in city-lights views at night. (Michael McNamara / Jason Speth) 4 / 12 A view of the living room. (Michael McNamara / Jason Speth) 5 / 12 The game room. (Michael McNamara / Jason Speth) 6 / 12 The kitchen and breakfast area. (Michael McNamara / Jason Speth) 7 / 12 There’s space to stretch out in the screening room. (Michael McNamara / Jason Speth) 8 / 12 A view of the screening room and Century City lights. (Michael McNamara / Jason Speth) 9 / 12 Floor-to-ceiling windows in the master suite. (Michael McNamara / Jason Speth) 10 / 12 The suite centers on the cityscape. (Michael McNamara / Jason Speth) 11 / 12 The master suite. (Michael McNamara / Jason Speth) 12 / 12 There’s room for dining on one terrace. (Michael McNamara / Jason Speth)

The mammoth sale is a shot in the arm for the vertical living market in L.A. County, which some declared dead during the pandemic as buyers opted for more space and privacy. Perry’s home, however, is no ordinary condo.

Spanning nearly 9,300 square feet, the penthouse boasts as much outdoor space as many single-family homes in L.A. with four terraces that take in panoramic views of the city, mountains and ocean. It boasts a design palette of subdued hues and textured accents, which touch up a grand living room, plush screening room, billiards room and center-island kitchen.

Elsewhere are four bedrooms and 6.5 bathrooms, including a huge master suite that overlooks L.A. through a curved wall of glass. It tacks on dual bathrooms, dual closets and a seating area with a fireplace.

The 140-unit Century building, designed by Robert A.M. Stern, was completed in 2009. Concierge and security services, a fitness studio, swimming pool and four acres of gardens and walking paths are among community amenities. Three covered parking spaces are included with Perry’s unit.

Perry, 51, has kept busy since his days playing Chandler Bing, appearing on the shows “Mr. Sunshine,” “The Good Wife” and “The Odd Couple.” He also played Edward M. Kennedy on the television miniseries “The Kennedys After Camelot” and recently appeared on HBO Max’s “Friends: The Reunion.”

Greg Holcomb and Cassandra Petersen of Compass held the listing. James Harris of the Agency represented the buyer.