Shoe mogul Bob Campbell’s mansion sells for $19.9 million, a Boca Raton record
In Boca Raton, Fla., a modern mansion owned by the late shoe mogul Bob Campbell — founder of footwear giant BBC International — just sold for $19.9 million. That’s the priciest home deal in Boca Raton history.
Records show Campbell, who helped popularize light-up shoes and Heelys roller shoes before passing away last year at 82, had owned the property since the 1970s. The house itself sold for $17.9 million, and the undisclosed buyer paid an additional $2 million for the furniture.
The current iteration of the home was built in 2019 on the banks of the Intracoastal Waterway, and the half-acre estate incorporates water in pretty much every place it can. In addition to 343 feet of water frontage, there are four infinity pools — including one on the second story that’s fed by a waterfall cascading from a garden roof.
Approached by a motor court, the 12,673-square-foot showplace is wrapped in wood and glass and surrounded by palm trees. The same design palette continues inside, where atrium-like spaces feature wood walls and pocketing doors overlooking the water.
There’s a two-story dining room, double-island kitchen, curved bar and lounge with an indoor reflecting pool. A floating staircase leads upstairs, where the primary suite expands to a spacious terrace. All nine bedrooms open directly outside.
At the edge of the property, multiple docks offer parking for yachts.
Campbell’s other property, a 20-acre horse farm in the Hamptons, hit the market for $40 million in 2017. It’s still up for grabs.
Oren Alexander of Douglas Elliman handles both ends of the deal.
