Talent agent Greg Cavic floats a pristine Midcentury in the 90210

Talent agent Greg Cavic is used to inking deals for celebrity clients, but now he’s eyeing a contract for his Beverly Hills Post Office home. The Midcentury home he has owned for nine years is on the market for $9.35 million.

Cavic — who left Creative Artists Agency for United Talent Agency in 2015 as part of a mass exodus that CAA called a “lawless, midnight raid” — shelled out $3.49 million for the property in 2012, records show. Over the last few years, he oversaw a major restoration that brought the Midcentury gem back to its former glory.

Perched in the gated enclave of Hidden Valley Estates, the handsome home was built in 1961 by Robert Skinner and later starred in Julius Schulman’s book “Modernism Rediscovered.”

1 / 10 The exterior. (Juwan Li) 2 / 10 The courtyard entry. (Juwan Li) 3 / 10 The hallway. (Juwan Li) 4 / 10 The living room. (Juwan Li) 5 / 10 The kitchen. (Juwan Li) 6 / 10 The family room. (Juwan Li) 7 / 10 The office. (Juwan Li) 8 / 10 The primary bedroom. (Juwan Li) 9 / 10 The patio. (Juwan Li) 10 / 10 The pool. (Juwan Li)

Architect John Bertram worked with designer Sarah Shetter on the renovation, bringing in Douglas fir furniture, terrazzo floors, new fixtures and vibrant redwood accents both inside and out.

The single-story home offers a handful of classic Midcentury details — from the landscaped courtyard entry to the sky-lit hallways that navigate the 4,600-square-foot floor plan. Throughout, walls of glass take in views of the half-acre grounds, complete with mature trees, manicured gardens and a swimming pool.

The house has five bedrooms, including a primary suite with a freestanding fireplace, and five bathrooms, plus an office, step-down living room, family room with walls of bookshelves and a slender, sky-lit kitchen with a breakfast booth.

Tori Barnao, Gersh Gershunoff and Aaron Kirman of the Aaron Kirman Group at Compass hold the listing with Brett Lawyer of Hilton & Hyland.