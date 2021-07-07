Steven Seagal strikes a deal for his bulletproof Arizona compound
Steven Seagal accomplished his mission in the Arizona desert, selling a 12-acre bulletproof compound outside Scottsdale for $3.55 million. That’s $150,000 more than he was asking.
The martial artist-turned-action star — whose credits include films such as “Above the Law,” “Hard to Kill,” “Driven to Kill” and “Today You Die” — owned the home for about a decade. Records show he shelled out $3.5 million for the property in 2010 and put it back on the market two years later, dangling it for sale every few years before finally finding a buyer.
Built into a hillside, the modern home is secured in the guard-gated community of Carefree Ranch Homesteads. For extra protection, the floor-to-ceiling windows are bulletproof with a clear vantage point of the surrounding valleys and mountains.
The house itself blends in with the barren desert landscape using a contemporary mix of stone, glass and copper. It covers about 9,000 square feet with five bedrooms, 5.5 bathrooms, a sky-lighted atrium, movie theater and living room with a built-in TV and fireplace.
Stone pillars line the two-story floor plan, leading to scenic decks and patios complete with lifelike statues. There’s also a swimming pool, spa and guesthouse with its own kitchen and living room.
A native of Michigan, Seagal ran a martial arts dojo in Japan before moving to California and starring in films for the last three decades, most recently 2019’s “Beyond the Law.” The 69-year-old has also released two studio albums: “Songs From the Crystal Cave” and “Mojo Priest.”
Julianna Lamoreaux and Robert Nathan of Engel & Voelkers Scottsdale held the listing. Melissa Powell of Savage-Walker Realty represented the buyer.
Inside the homes of the rich and famous.
Glimpse their lives and latest real estate deals in our weekly newsletter.
You may occasionally receive promotional content from the Los Angeles Times.