Advertisement
Share
Real Estate

Leonardo DiCaprio lists the Los Feliz home he bought from Moby

The swimming pool in the backyard of an English traditional style house.
Built in 1926, the English traditional holds five bedrooms, including two primary suites and a guest unit with a hidden entrance.
(Tyler Hogan)
By Jack FlemmingStaff Writer 
Share

Near the foothills of Griffith Park, Oscar-winning actor Leonardo DiCaprio is asking $5.75 million for a 95-year-old home he bought from musician Moby three years ago.

It’s not his main house; that’s found on the coast of Malibu, where he paid $23 million for a 1.8-acre estate in 2016. The “Once Upon a Time ... in Hollywood” star bought the stately Los Feliz retreat for a family member in 2018, The Times previously reported.

Moby dramatically renovated the English traditional-style spot during his stay, and it looks about the same as it did then, with custom millwork, groin-vault ceilings and three elaborate fireplaces. Hidden behind gates and towering hedges, the two-story home holds five bedrooms and seven bathrooms across 4,644 square feet.

Built in 1926, the English traditional holds five bedrooms, including two primary suites and a guest unit with a hidden entrance.
1/14
The living room.  (Tyler Hogan)
Built in 1926, the English traditional holds five bedrooms, including two primary suites and a guest unit with a hidden entrance.
2/14
The front door.  (Tyler Hogan)
Built in 1926, the English traditional holds five bedrooms, including two primary suites and a guest unit with a hidden entrance.
3/14
The fireplace.  (Tyler Hogan)
Built in 1926, the English traditional holds five bedrooms, including two primary suites and a guest unit with a hidden entrance.
4/14
The kitchen.  (Tyler Hogan)
Built in 1926, the English traditional holds five bedrooms, including two primary suites and a guest unit with a hidden entrance.
5/14
The dining room.  (Tyler Hogan)
Built in 1926, the English traditional holds five bedrooms, including two primary suites and a guest unit with a hidden entrance.
6/14
The media room.  (Tyler Hogan)
Built in 1926, the English traditional holds five bedrooms, including two primary suites and a guest unit with a hidden entrance.
7/14
The bedroom.  (Tyler Hogan)
Built in 1926, the English traditional holds five bedrooms, including two primary suites and a guest unit with a hidden entrance.
8/14
The bathroom.  (Tyler Hogan)
Built in 1926, the English traditional holds five bedrooms, including two primary suites and a guest unit with a hidden entrance.
9/14
The gym.  (Tyler Hogan)
Built in 1926, the English traditional holds five bedrooms, including two primary suites and a guest unit with a hidden entrance.
10/14
The steam room.  (Tyler Hogan)
Built in 1926, the English traditional holds five bedrooms, including two primary suites and a guest unit with a hidden entrance.
11/14
The outdoor living room.  (Tyler Hogan)
Built in 1926, the English traditional holds five bedrooms, including two primary suites and a guest unit with a hidden entrance.
12/14
The pool.  (Tyler Hogan)
Built in 1926, the English traditional holds five bedrooms, including two primary suites and a guest unit with a hidden entrance.
13/14
The outdoor dining area.  (Tyler Hogan)
Built in 1926, the English traditional holds five bedrooms, including two primary suites and a guest unit with a hidden entrance.
14/14
The 1920s home.  (Tyler Hogan)

Advertisement

White walls and hardwood floors keep things clean in the common spaces, but the house holds a few surprises, including a lofted study and a gym with whitewashed brick. Down below, a secret entrance accesses a guest suite with its own steam room.

Out back, an outdoor living room descends to a leafy space with a swimming pool, spa and patio.

DiCaprio, 46, won an Academy Award for his leading role in the 2015 epic “The Revenant.” Before that, he garnered Oscar consideration for his work in “What’s Eating Gilbert Grape,” “The Aviator,” “Blood Diamond” and “The Wolf of Wall Street.” Next year, the L.A. native is set to star in Martin Scorsese’s latest film, “Killers of the Flower Moon.”

Brett Lawyer of Hilton & Hyland holds the listing.

Real Estate
Jack Flemming

Jack Flemming covers luxury real estate for the Los Angeles Times. A Midwestern boy at heart, he was raised in St. Louis and studied journalism at the University of Missouri. Before joining The Times as an intern in 2017, he wrote for the Columbia Missourian and Politico Europe.

More From the Los Angeles Times

Advertisement