Cindy Crawford sells Beverly Hills Midcentury for $13.5 million

Supermodel Cindy Crawford just sold a stylish house in Beverly Hills, unloading a remodeled Midcentury built in the 1950s for $13.5 million.

That’s $1.875 million more than Crawford and her husband, businessman Rande Gerber, paid for the place in 2017. They’re not the only notable names to inhabit the home; records show they bought it from OneRepublic frontman Ryan Tedder, who bought it from “Captain Phillips” producer Gregory Goodman.

The flat, single-story residence sits on an acre just above the Greystone Mansion in Trousdale Estates — a posh, star-studded neighborhood that regularly sees sales north of $30 million. The enclave’s largest splash came in 2019 when Uber co-founder Garrett Camp dropped $71 million on a 12,000-square-foot showplace.

1 / 13 The exterior. (Anthony Barcelo) 2 / 13 The entry. (Anthony Barcelo) 3 / 13 The living room. (Anthony Barcelo) 4 / 13 The fireplace. (Anthony Barcelo) 5 / 13 The bar. (Anthony Barcelo) 6 / 13 The media room. (Anthony Barcelo) 7 / 13 The kitchen. (Anthony Barcelo) 8 / 13 The family room. (Anthony Barcelo) 9 / 13 The bedroom. (Anthony Barcelo) 10 / 13 The patio. (Anthony Barcelo) 11 / 13 The pool. (Anthony Barcelo) 12 / 13 The fire pit. (Anthony Barcelo) 13 / 13 The single-story home. (Anthony Barcelo)

Advertisement

Crawford and Gerber’s place is a bit smaller at 5,386 square feet. Tucked behind gates that the couple painted black during their stay, it enters into a vast open floor plan anchored by a wavy wall that combines a fireplace and wet bar.

Other highlights include a sky-lit kitchen and movie theater hidden behind sliding doors. Five bedrooms and 5.5 bathrooms complete the home, which opens to a leafy patio with a swimming pool, spa, art installations and fruit trees.

Crawford, 55, started modeling as a teenager and has appeared on hundreds of magazine covers including Vogue, W, People and Elle. From 1989 to 1995, she hosted the MTV fashion show “House of Style.”

Gerber, 59, is a former model and nightlife industry businessman. In 2013, he co-founded the tequila brand Casamigos with actor George Clooney.

In 2018, the couple sold their Malibu compound for $45 million and picked up a vacation house in La Quinta’s Madison Club a year later.

Kurt Rappaport of Westside Estate Agency handled both ends of the deal.