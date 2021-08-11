Pamela Anderson sells Malibu home of two decades for $11.8 million

“Baywatch” star Pamela Anderson just unloaded her longtime beach house in Malibu Colony for $11.8 million. It’s a fairly standard price for the neighborhood, which regularly ranks as one of Southern California’s priciest enclaves.

The actress was originally asking $14.9 million for the teakwood retreat, but the closing price is still a vast improvement upon the $1.8 million she paid for the property in 2000. She’s offered it up a few times over the years, once for sale at $7.75 million in 2013 and later for rent at $40,000 per month.

Clad in wood and glass, the modern abode faces Malibu Lagoon State Beach and features a private pathway that winds its way to the sand.

1 / 11 The open floor plan. (Luxury Level courtesy of the Fridman Group) 2 / 11 The kitchen. (Shade Degges) 3 / 11 The entry. (Shade Degges) 4 / 11 The bedroom. (Luxury Level courtesy of the Fridman Group) 5 / 11 The bathroom. (Shade Degges) 6 / 11 The staircase. (Shade Degges) 7 / 11 The sauna. (Shade Degges) 8 / 11 The rooftop deck. (Luxury Level courtesy of the Fridman Group) 9 / 11 The patio. (Luxury Level courtesy of the Fridman Group) 10 / 11 The pool. (Luxury Level courtesy of the Fridman Group) 11 / 11 The two-story home. (Shade Degges)

Pocketing walls of glass and a retractable sun roof combine for indoor-outdoor living across the 5,500-square-foot floor plan. Other highlights include a wood sauna, vegetable garden and fire pit wrapped in concrete.

Two floating staircases navigate the home. One inside ascends to a primary suite with a custom closet and private balcony, and another outside spirals between the outdoor spaces, connecting a second-story deck to a covered patio.

A guesthouse with a lounge and platinum-tiled pool with a bar complete the small compound.

Anderson, 54, was a Playboy model before her iconic role as C.J. Parker in the original “Baywatch” TV series from 1992 to 1997, and she reprised the role for the 2017 “Baywatch” reboot. Her other notable credits include “Home Improvement,” “Stacked” and “V.I.P.”

Tomer Fridman of Compass held the listing. Sandro Dazzan of the Agency represented the buyer.