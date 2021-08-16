Basketball’s Tracy McGrady is selling his decked-out Texas mansion

Tracy McGrady’s Texas mansion, like his basketball career, is well-decorated. The former Rockets star just listed the lavish, amenity-loaded home in the suburbs of Houston for $8 million.

McGrady, a seven-time all-star who was inducted into the Basketball Hall of Fame in 2017, has owned the property since his time with the Rockets. Spanning two acres in the city of Sugar Land, it holds a main house and guesthouse that combine for nearly 24,000 square feet.

A natural fit for a 6-foot-8 basketball player, the Texas-sized home boasts double-height ceilings, oversize closets and a full-size indoor basketball court complete with a barbershop and a spa. The laundry list of amenities also includes a game room, a movie theater, a gym, an elevator and a custom swimming pool with a water slide.

1 / 14 The basketball court. (TK Images) 2 / 14 The driveway. (TK Images) 3 / 14 The exterior. (TK Images) 4 / 14 The living room. (TK Images) 5 / 14 The kitchen. (TK Images) 6 / 14 The primary bedroom. (TK Images) 7 / 14 The bathroom. (TK Images) 8 / 14 The guest suite. (TK Images) 9 / 14 The gym. (TK Images) 10 / 14 The game room. (TK Images) 11 / 14 The movie theater. (TK Images) 12 / 14 The pool. (TK Images) 13 / 14 Aerial view of the compound. (TK Images) 14 / 14 Aerial view of the home. (TK Images)

Towering columns frame the entry, and forged iron doors open to a foyer with French limestone floors and a sweeping staircase. Hand-painted woodwork hangs over the family room.

A primary suite with golf course views sits upstairs, as well as a guest suite with its own spiral staircase that ascends to a loft. In total, there are nine bedrooms and 10 bathrooms across two stories.

McGrady, 42, entered the NBA draft straight out of high school and spent notable stints with the Toronto Raptors, Houston Rockets and Orlando Magic, where he twice led the league in scoring.

Clevell Harris of CA Modern Realty holds the listing.