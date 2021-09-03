Sportswear CEO sells Beverly Park mansion for $29 million

Beverly Park, one of Southern California’s most affluent neighborhoods, has its newest resident after Jem Sportswear CEO Jeff Marine sold his Mediterranean mansion for $29 million in an off-market deal.

Records shows it was bought by a limited liability company based in Hong Kong.

Spanning 17,000 square feet, the estate holds its own in the star-studded neighborhood with residents including Eddie Murphy, Rod Stewart, Denzel Washington and Sylvester Stallone, who offered up his 3.5-acre retreat there earlier this year for $110 million.

1 / 17 The fountain. (Westside Estate Agency) 2 / 17 The foyer. (Westside Estate Agency) 3 / 17 The living room. (Westside Estate Agency) 4 / 17 The kitchen. (Westside Estate Agency) 5 / 17 The dining room. (Westside Estate Agency) 6 / 17 The office. (Westside Estate Agency) 7 / 17 The game room. (Westside Estate Agency) 8 / 17 The bedroom. (Westside Estate Agency) 9 / 17 The bathroom. (Westside Estate Agency) 10 / 17 The gym. (Westside Estate Agency) 11 / 17 The bonus room. (Westside Estate Agency) 12 / 17 The loggia. (Westside Estate Agency) 13 / 17 The pool. (Westside Estate Agency) 14 / 17 The backyard. (Westside Estate Agency) 15 / 17 The main house. (Westside Estate Agency) 16 / 17 The lawn. (Westside Estate Agency) 17 / 17 The exterior. (Westside Estate Agency)

Advertisement

“It’s on one of the best lots in Beverly Park, which is one of the best neighborhoods in Beverly Hills,” said Drew Meyers of Westside Estate Agency, who represented the buyer. “There’s nothing like Beverly Park.”

Marine’s place covers 2.5 acres and includes an 11,000-square-foot main house, guesthouse, motor court and spacious backyard with a swimming pool surrounded by sprawling lawns and covered patios. A second-story deck takes in the scene from above.

Every space is palatial inside, from the two-story foyer lined with columns to the billiards room under dramatic beams. Elsewhere are eight bedrooms, 11 bathrooms, a formal dining room, oversize kitchen, bonus room, office, movie theater and gym.

Ben Bacal of Revel Real Estate held the listing, and Meyers represented the buyer.