Sylvester Stallone lists Beverly Park mansion for $110 million

Sylvester Stallone, the Oscar-nominated star of the “Rocky” and “Rambo” franchises, has officially set the price for his Beverly Park mansion: $110 million.

The high-profile listing is exclusively held by Rick Hilton, Jeff Hyland and the husband-and-wife team Barron N. Hilton and Tessa Hilton of Hilton & Hyland.

It spans 3.5 acres in North Beverly Park, one of L.A. County’s most exclusive enclaves with star-studded residents including Denzel Washington, Magic Johnson, Justin Bieber and the late Sumner Redstone, whose house neighbors Stallone’s. It also enjoys the rarified air of being one of only a handful of homes offered at more than $100 million in Southern California. At $110 million, it’s tied with Steve Wynn’s Beverly Hills mansion as the fourth-priciest listing in L.A. County.

Stallone and his wife, Jennifer Flavin, are swapping the West Coast for the East Coast, Rick Hilton said. The listing arrives a few months after the movie star paid $35.38 million for a sprawling compound in Florida’s Palm Beach.

Advertisement

1 / 13 The exterior. (Simon Berlyn) 2 / 13 The motor court. (Simon Berlyn) 3 / 13 The entry. (Simon Berlyn) 4 / 13 The living room. (Simon Berlyn) 5 / 13 The cigar room. (Simon Berlyn) 6 / 13 The steel-framed windows. (Simon Berlyn) 7 / 13 The bar. (Simon Berlyn) 8 / 13 The backyard. (Simon Berlyn) 9 / 13 The fire pit. (Simon Berlyn) 10 / 13 The patio. (Simon Berlyn) 11 / 13 The pool. (Simon Berlyn) 12 / 13 The Rocky statue. (Simon Berlyn) 13 / 13 The lawn. (Simon Berlyn)

His Beverly Park mansion covers 21,000 square feet with eight bedrooms and 12 bathrooms on what Hilton considers the best view lot in the 61-home neighborhood.

“Even the garage has a great view,” Barron N. Hilton noted.

Stallone updated the home every few years during his ownership, adding a Richard Landry-designed guesthouse and touching up the living spaces with steel-framed windows and doors. Originally built as a Mediterranean, the house’s upgrades brought a more contemporary feel to many of the living spaces.

Advertisement

The actor saved plenty of room for amenities as well; there’s a movie theater, gym and cigar room with an air-filtration system. A life-size Rocky Balboa statue anchors the memorabilia room. The eight-car garage includes an art studio.

Outside, the park-like grounds include rolling lawns and a massive patio with an infinity pool and spa, which boasts a second Rocky statue at the edge. Balconies and terraces overlook the scenic space from above.

An actor, producer, director and screenwriter, Stallone has been a Hollywood mainstay since the 1970s. He received two Oscar nominations for the 1976 hit “Rocky” and another one for his role in the 2015 spin-off “Creed.” His other credits include “First Blood,” “Cobra” and the “Expendables” franchise.