Motley Crue’s Nikki Sixx gets $5.18 million for Westlake Village mansion

Motley Crue bassist Nikki Sixx just sold his custom home in Westlake Village for $5.18 million, about $1 million more than he paid for the property in 2014.

The sale took just under a year; records show Sixx first listed the residence last September for $5.7 million.

He’s not the only rocker to sell a home in Westlake Village. Last October, Poison’s Bret Michaels hauled in $4.48 million for his Mediterranean-style home in the city, and other celebrity residents have included Anthony Davis, Ellen DeGeneres and billionaire Thomas Tull.

Perhaps the home’s one-of-a-kind style is the reason it took so long to lure a buyer. During his seven-year stay, Sixx turned the 1,200-square-foot bonus room into a movie theater and lounge complete with crimson walls and cheetah-print carpet.

Other custom touches include botanical murals in the living spaces and floral wallpaper above the kitchen and dining area. The 10,300-square-foot floor plan also holds five bedrooms, eight bathrooms, a gallery foyer, library and billiards room with wood-paneled walls.

Upstairs, the primary suite adds a spa bathroom and private living room with a fireplace. It opens directly out back, where lawns and patios surround a fountain-fed swimming pool and spa. A guesthouse with a column-lined loggia completes the scene.

A native of San Jose, Sixx co-founded Motley Crue in L.A. in 1981. Over the last four decades, the heavy metal band has released nine studio albums and sold more than 100 million albums with hits including “Kickstart My Heart,” “Shout at the Devil” and “Home Sweet Home.”

Emil Hartoonian of the Agency held the listing. Michele Manfredi of Compass represented the buyer.