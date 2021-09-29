Advertisement
Share
Real Estate

Motley Crue’s Nikki Sixx gets $5.18 million for Westlake Village mansion

The custom home includes a library, billiards room and crimson-colored movie theater with cheetah-print carpet.
(Neue Focus)
By Jack FlemmingStaff Writer 
Share

Motley Crue bassist Nikki Sixx just sold his custom home in Westlake Village for $5.18 million, about $1 million more than he paid for the property in 2014.

The sale took just under a year; records show Sixx first listed the residence last September for $5.7 million.

He’s not the only rocker to sell a home in Westlake Village. Last October, Poison’s Bret Michaels hauled in $4.48 million for his Mediterranean-style home in the city, and other celebrity residents have included Anthony Davis, Ellen DeGeneres and billionaire Thomas Tull.

Perhaps the home’s one-of-a-kind style is the reason it took so long to lure a buyer. During his seven-year stay, Sixx turned the 1,200-square-foot bonus room into a movie theater and lounge complete with crimson walls and cheetah-print carpet.

Advertisement
The custom home includes a library, billiards room and crimson-colored movie theater with cheetah-print carpet.
1/16
The movie theater.  (Neue Focus)
The custom home includes a library, billiards room and crimson-colored movie theater with cheetah-print carpet.
2/16
The lounge.  (Neue Focus)
The custom home includes a library, billiards room and crimson-colored movie theater with cheetah-print carpet.
3/16
The foyer.  (Neue Focus)
The custom home includes a library, billiards room and crimson-colored movie theater with cheetah-print carpet.
4/16
The living room.  (Neue Focus)
The custom home includes a library, billiards room and crimson-colored movie theater with cheetah-print carpet.
5/16
The dining room.  (Neue Focus)
The custom home includes a library, billiards room and crimson-colored movie theater with cheetah-print carpet.
6/16
The billiards room.  (Neue Focus)
The custom home includes a library, billiards room and crimson-colored movie theater with cheetah-print carpet.
7/16
The family room.  (Neue Focus)
The custom home includes a library, billiards room and crimson-colored movie theater with cheetah-print carpet.
8/16
The staircase.  (Neue Focus)
The custom home includes a library, billiards room and crimson-colored movie theater with cheetah-print carpet.
9/16
The kitchen.  (Neue Focus)
The custom home includes a library, billiards room and crimson-colored movie theater with cheetah-print carpet.
10/16
The bar.  (Neue Focus)
The custom home includes a library, billiards room and crimson-colored movie theater with cheetah-print carpet.
11/16
The primary bedroom.  (Neue Focus)
The custom home includes a library, billiards room and crimson-colored movie theater with cheetah-print carpet.
12/16
The bathroom.  (Neue Focus)
The custom home includes a library, billiards room and crimson-colored movie theater with cheetah-print carpet.
13/16
The pool.  (Neue Focus)
The custom home includes a library, billiards room and crimson-colored movie theater with cheetah-print carpet.
14/16
The backyard.  (Neue Focus)
The custom home includes a library, billiards room and crimson-colored movie theater with cheetah-print carpet.
15/16
The patio.  (Neue Focus)
The custom home includes a library, billiards room and crimson-colored movie theater with cheetah-print carpet.
16/16
Aerial view of the home.  (Neue Focus)

Other custom touches include botanical murals in the living spaces and floral wallpaper above the kitchen and dining area. The 10,300-square-foot floor plan also holds five bedrooms, eight bathrooms, a gallery foyer, library and billiards room with wood-paneled walls.

Upstairs, the primary suite adds a spa bathroom and private living room with a fireplace. It opens directly out back, where lawns and patios surround a fountain-fed swimming pool and spa. A guesthouse with a column-lined loggia completes the scene.

A native of San Jose, Sixx co-founded Motley Crue in L.A. in 1981. Over the last four decades, the heavy metal band has released nine studio albums and sold more than 100 million albums with hits including “Kickstart My Heart,” “Shout at the Devil” and “Home Sweet Home.”

Emil Hartoonian of the Agency held the listing. Michele Manfredi of Compass represented the buyer.

Real Estate
Jack Flemming

Jack Flemming covers luxury real estate for the Los Angeles Times. A Midwestern boy at heart, he was raised in St. Louis and studied journalism at the University of Missouri. Before joining The Times as an intern in 2017, he wrote for the Columbia Missourian and Politico Europe.

More From the Los Angeles Times

Advertisement