Real Estate

Producer Joel Silver wants $75 million for pink Brentwood mega-mansion

A blocky pink mega-mansion in Brentwood.
Film producer Joel Silver’s Ricardo Legorreta-designed home in Brentwood has a massive atrium, hydraulic doors and a screening room.
(Tyler Hogan)
By Jack FlemmingStaff Writer 
One of Brentwood’s most striking estates is back up for grabs after Joel Silver, the producer behind blockbusters such as “Die Hard” and “The Matrix,” relisted the home for $75 million.

That’s $2.5 million less than he was asking last year, but Silver is still chasing an all-time high. If he gets his price, or anything close, it will trump the current Brentwood record held by Tom Brady, who sold his French-chateau-style home to Dr. Dre for $40 million in 2014.

Silver is no stranger to blockbuster sales. In 2018, he sold his Malibu beach house to Oracle co-founder Larry Ellison for $38 million.

At 25,000 square feet, his Brentwood home is significantly bigger — and brighter. Billed as a Mexican modernist mansion, the pink-colored abode was built by Mexican architect Ricardo Legorreta, who handled a few projects in Southern California including the $14.5-million redesign of Downtown L.A.’s Pershing Square.

Joel Silvers' Brentwood home
1/20
The dining room is topped with a pyramid-like ceiling.  (Tyler Hogan)
Joel Silvers' Brentwood home
2/20
The Mexican modernist-inspired home was designed by architect Ricardo Legorreta and built in the early 2000s.  (Tyler Hogan)
Joel Silvers' Brentwood home
3/20
A mature tree sits in the center of the motor court.  (Tyler Hogan)
Joel Silvers' Brentwood home
4/20
Oversized skylights bring natural light into the atrium.  (Tyler Hogan)
Joel Silvers' Brentwood home
5/20
The atrium.  (Tyler Hogan)
Joel Silvers' Brentwood home
6/20
The dining room.  (Tyler Hogan)
Joel Silvers' Brentwood home
7/20
In the family room, the ceilings stretch 30 feet high.  (Tyler Hogan)
Joel Silvers' Brentwood home
8/20
The gleaming chef’s kitchen features two island/stoves and chrome appliances.  (Tyler Hogan)
Joel Silvers' Brentwood home
9/20
A breakfast bar/island sits at the end of the kitchen.  (Tyler Hogan)
Joel Silvers' Brentwood home
10/20
The office/den.  (Tyler Hogan)
Joel Silvers' Brentwood home
11/20
A dining area.  (Tyler Hogan)
Joel Silvers' Brentwood home
12/20
The home theater has tiered seating.  (Tyler Hogan)
Joel Silvers' Brentwood home
13/20
The home theater.  (Tyler Hogan)
Joel Silvers' Brentwood home
14/20
The backyard.  (Tyler Hogan)
Joel Silvers' Brentwood home
15/20
An aerial view.  (Tyler Hogan)
Joel Silvers' Brentwood home
16/20
An aerial view.  (Tyler Hogan)
Joel Silvers' Brentwood home
17/20
The swimming pool has a lane for doing laps.  (Tyler Hogan)
Joel Silvers' Brentwood home
18/20
A walkway crosses through the roughly five-acre property.  (Tyler Hogan)
Joel Silvers' Brentwood home
19/20
The basketball court.  (Tyler Hogan)
Joel Silvers' Brentwood home
20/20
The exterior.  (Tyler Hogan)

The compound covers 4.5 acres in the guard-gated enclave of Brentwood Circle and kicks off with a lush, landscaped motor court. Boxy angles mark the exterior, and inside, architectural highlights include a dining room topped by pyramid-like ceilings and a 30-foot-high family room with hydraulic doors. The most dramatic space comes in the sky-lit atrium, where travertine columns surround a reflection pool.

Elsewhere are eight bedrooms, nine bathrooms, an office colored by custom murals, a library, a sauna and a custom theater with tiered seating. Rooftop decks overlook the palm-topped grounds complete with a heated dining area and swimming pool.

Silver, 69, has been producing box-office hits since the 1970s including the “Predator,” “Matrix,” “Die Hard” and “Lethal Weapon” franchises. His more recent credits include “Sherlock Holmes,” “Project X” and “The Nice Guys.”

Jade Mills of Coldwell Banker Realty and Branden and Rayni Williams of the Beverly Hills Estates hold the listing.

Real Estate
Jack Flemming

Jack Flemming covers luxury real estate for the Los Angeles Times. A Midwestern boy at heart, he was raised in St. Louis and studied journalism at the University of Missouri. Before joining The Times as an intern in 2017, he wrote for the Columbia Missourian and Politico Europe.

