Real Estate

An eco-friendly dome built into the Topanga hills seeks $1.6 million

A domed house built into a hillside
Built this year, the two-story dome is covered by soil on three sides.
(Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices)
By Jack FlemmingStaff Writer 
Blink and you might miss the newest home in the mountains of Topanga. Finished this year, the eco-friendly dome was built into the hillside and recently hit the market for $1.6 million.

Protruding out of the rock-laden landscape, the two-story home was designed to be resistant to earthquakes, fires and floods.

Soil covers the top of the residence and surrounds it on three sides, serving as a natural insulator. According to the builder, the interior hovers around 75 degrees regardless of the weather outside, cutting heating and cooling costs by around 80%. There’s less need for maintenance as well, since only one side is exposed to the elements.

1/7
The kitchen.  (Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices)
2/7
The bedroom.  (Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices)
3/7
The deck.  (Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices)
4/7
The bathroom.  (Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices)
5/7
The view.  (Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices)
6/7
Aerial view of the dome.  (Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices)
7/7
The hillside home.  (Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices)

Despite being partly underground, the home still receives sunlight through a series of sliding glass doors. The living room opens to a patio on the main level, and upstairs, the primary suite expands to a scenic deck overlooking the canyons below.

In 2,728 square feet, there are three bedrooms, three bathrooms, a center-island kitchen and family room lined with polished concrete floors. Outside, fruit trees and a hydro-seeded lawn have been planted across the grounds, which cover a third of an acre.

Bruce Leibovitch of Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices California Properties holds the listing.

Jack Flemming

Jack Flemming covers luxury real estate for the Los Angeles Times. A Midwestern boy at heart, he was raised in St. Louis and studied journalism at the University of Missouri. Before joining The Times as an intern in 2017, he wrote for the Columbia Missourian and Politico Europe.

