An eco-friendly dome built into the Topanga hills seeks $1.6 million
Blink and you might miss the newest home in the mountains of Topanga. Finished this year, the eco-friendly dome was built into the hillside and recently hit the market for $1.6 million.
Protruding out of the rock-laden landscape, the two-story home was designed to be resistant to earthquakes, fires and floods.
Soil covers the top of the residence and surrounds it on three sides, serving as a natural insulator. According to the builder, the interior hovers around 75 degrees regardless of the weather outside, cutting heating and cooling costs by around 80%. There’s less need for maintenance as well, since only one side is exposed to the elements.
Despite being partly underground, the home still receives sunlight through a series of sliding glass doors. The living room opens to a patio on the main level, and upstairs, the primary suite expands to a scenic deck overlooking the canyons below.
In 2,728 square feet, there are three bedrooms, three bathrooms, a center-island kitchen and family room lined with polished concrete floors. Outside, fruit trees and a hydro-seeded lawn have been planted across the grounds, which cover a third of an acre.
Bruce Leibovitch of Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices California Properties holds the listing.
