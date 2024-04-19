Topanga Canyon landslide won’t be cleared until fall
The California Department of Transportation announced Thursday that a massive landslide covering a large section of Topanga Canyon Boulevard still poses a safety risk and may not be cleared until fall.
CalTrans officials said recent storms this month further saturated the unstable hillside. They said water has been seeping underneath the dirt, mud and rocks, an indication that the land may move again.
Officials said that is especially concerning because of a large boulder sitting about ten feet high that has developed a crack 5 to 10 feet wide.
The unstable hillside will not only pose a challenge but a safety risk for crews who will need to bring material from the top of the hillside to the ground.
The roadway is closed from Grand View Drive in the community of Topanga to the Pacific Coast Highway.
The landslide was one of several that occurred last month after a series of winter rainstorms drenched Southern California, dumping more than a typical year’s worth of rain on the region in a matter of weeks.
CalTrans officials estimate the landslide is about 8,000 cubic yards and weighs about 9.2 million pounds.
“That is enough material to fill 5,500 dump trucks,” officials wrote in a statement.
The landslide, they said, is twice as large as another major landslide that occurred in the 1940s. Officials did not know how long it took to clear that one.
Topanga Canyon Boulevard, also known as State Route 27, is one of the busiest roadways that runs from the Pacific Coast Highway to the Ronald Reagan Freeway.
Officials said temporary traffic lights have been placed at Tuna Canyon Road and PCH to provide a measure of safety for residents.
More to Read
Start your day right
Sign up for Essential California for news, features and recommendations from the L.A. Times and beyond in your inbox six days a week.
You may occasionally receive promotional content from the Los Angeles Times.