USC’s new hire Lincoln Riley needs a house. What’s on the market for a top football coach?

Lincoln Riley, USC’s bombshell pick to rebuild the Trojan football team, is moving from Oklahoma to Southern California soon, and he’ll have plenty of money to spend on a new place.

Contract details are still hazy, but he’ll surely make more than the $7.672 million a year he earned at the University of Oklahoma, where he was the fifth-highest paid coach in the country, according to a USA Today analysis in October. Riley led the Sooners to 55 wins in five seasons.

An unverified viral tweet claimed the contract was worth $110 million, along with a $6-million housing allowance, and while there’s no reason to trust those numbers, that real estate buying power seems realistic relative to other USC coaches. Steve Sarkisian dropped $8 million on a Rolling Hills home when he took over the team in 2014, and Lane Kiffin paid $5.5 million for a place in Manhattan Beach a few years prior.

Even in a market at hot as Southern California, $6 million goes a long way. Riley can buy a quality home in even the most exclusive neighborhoods. Bungalows near the beach or mansions in the mountains are all within his budget.

Advertisement

Here’s a look at what $6 million buys in six Southern California communities.

Manhattan Beach

History tells us that Riley will likely end up in Manhattan Beach. Several USC football coaches have owned homes in the coastal community over the years including Kiffin and Pete Carroll. The team’s current defensive line coach, Vic So’oto, also lives there. USC’s basketball coach, Andy Enfield, sold his Manhattan Beach home last year for $5 million.

873 8th St., Manhattan Beach, 90266 (Peter McMenamin)

Listed at $5.3 million, this Mediterranean-style spot offers a family home with some flair. Palm trees and a clay tile roof bring curb appeal, and inside, the two-story floor plan rises to multiple balconies — including one with a built-in grill and custom kegerator. USC is about 17 miles away, but the ocean is less than one.

Price: $5.299 million

Address: 873 8th St., Manhattan Beach, 90266

Specs: Five bedrooms and five bathrooms in 4,969 square feet

Agent: Holly Kauffman of Beach City Brokers

Rolling Hills

Another hot spot for USC’s top brass is Rolling Hills, a scenic city on the Palos Verdes Peninsula where Sarkisian lived. One of Southern California’s most affluent enclaves, the area offers plenty of space but a few more restrictions. For example, every house there is required to be painted white.

6 Maverick Lane, Rolling Hills, 90274 (Peter McMenamin)

This compound sits on an acre and makes the most of its space with a secret garden, private patios, fruit trees, a detached art studio, swimming pool and volleyball court. At the center of it all sits a Midcentury gem designed by Cliff May, the prolific architect best known for his California ranches. His style is on full display here with vast, open space meant for entertaining and walls of glass to take in the hillside views.

Price: $5.795 million

Address: 6 Maverick Lane, Rolling Hills, 90274

Specs: Five bedrooms and 4.5 bathrooms in 5,884 square feet

Agent: Suzanne Dyer of Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices California Properties

Santa Monica

If Riley doesn’t mind taking the 10 Freeway to work every day, Santa Monica offers walkable neighborhoods and easy access to some of the L.A. area’s most iconic beaches. Space comes at a premium though, and anything more than 5,000 square feet will take him way out of his price range.

12 Seaview Terrace, Santa Monica, 90401 (Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices California Properties)

A block from the beach, this Craftsman has stayed in great shape since it was built 108 years ago. Charm is the allure here, as landscaped gardens wrap around the property and wood shingles adorn the exterior. In addition to the five-bedroom main home, there’s a two-story guesthouse with an ocean-view suite.

Price: $5.995 million

Address: 12 Seaview Terrace, Santa Monica, 90401

Specs: Five bedrooms and five bathrooms in 3,213 square feet

Agent: Sue Kohl of Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices California Properties

Pasadena

If Riley’s looking for something similar to his current home in Norman, Okla. — an ivy-covered brick manor that he’s shopping around for $2.1 million — Pasadena might be his best bet. The San Gabriel Valley city showcases plenty of stellar architecture, including the Gamble House, the Craftsman-style masterpiece that houses two USC students every year.

1425 Hillcrest Ave., Pasadena, 91106 (Marc Angeles)

With a stately brick façade surrounded by flat, grassy lawns, this English-style manor sits on a knoll overlooking the Langham Hotel area. The house itself holds stylish spaces wrapped in wood, and the backyard adds a swimming pool, spa, gazebo, guesthouse and garden.

Price: $5.5 million

Address: 1425 Hillcrest Ave., Pasadena, 91106

Specs: Three bedrooms and five bathrooms in 5,208 square feet

Agent: Brent and Linda Chang of Compass

Hancock Park

Although USC’s immediate vicinity doesn’t feature many homes for $6 million, Hancock Park has plenty of options and offers a relatively short commute. The affluent neighborhood lies within a historic preservation overlay zone, which protects architecturally significant areas, and Riley’s budget could buy a property with both space and architectural pedigree.

600 S. Muirfield Road, Los Angeles, 90005 (Joey Valenti)

Once home to French fashion designer Christian Audigier, this dramatic mansion has stayed in touch with its over-the-top Old Hollywood style since it was built in 1925. A pair of stone elephants guard the entry, and the formal living spaces are designed for entertaining. Up top, a private balcony surveys a swimming pool lined with azure tile.

Price: $6.995 million

Address: 600 S. Muirfield Road, Los Angeles, 90005

Specs: Seven bedrooms and seven bathrooms in 8,276 square feet

Agents: Rory Posin and Kristian Bink of RE/MAX Estate Properties

Studio City

If Riley’s eyeing a place in the hills (and doesn’t mind descending the 101 Freeway every morning), money goes a bit further in Studio City than the 90210 ZIP Code that sits just below. The San Fernando Valley neighborhood has plenty of luxury options, and $6 million can buy an estate on multiple acres.

3230 Iredell Lane, Studio City, 91604 (Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices California Properties)

This architectural farmhouse in Fryman Canyon Estates straddles the line of Studio City and Beverly Hills Post Office, offering a lush, secluded retreat on more than two acres. There’s something worth staring at in every single room, and outside amenities include a swimming pool, spa and playground.

Price: $5.94 million

Address: 3230 Iredell Lane, Studio City, 91604

Specs: Six bedrooms and five bathrooms in 5,350 square feet

Agents: Tara Teshinky of Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices California Properties and Andrew Teshinsky of Rodeo Realty