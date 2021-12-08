Advertisement
Share
Real Estate

Dom DeLuise’s Pacific Palisades ranch sells for $6.49 million

A ranch house sits in a landscaped yard.
Built in the 1950s, the ranch sits on a third of an acre outside Riviera Country Club.
(Pritchett-Rapf & Associates)
By Jack FlemmingStaff Writer 
Share

On the outskirts of Riviera Country Club, the Pacific Palisades ranch of late actor and comedian Dom DeLuise just sold for $6.49 million. It’s the first time the home has traded hands in more than half a century.

A quintessential example of how far the Southern California housing market has come in the last few decades, records show DeLuise paid $103,000 for the property in 1968 — good for a price appreciation of more than 6,000%.

DeLuise, a prolific actor who made regular appearances in Mel Brooks’ films, died in 2009, and the house was sold by his estate. Like many homes owned by veteran Hollywood stars, it serves as a time capsule into a different design era with lattice windows, parquet floors and so much wood that some spaces feel like a cabin.

Built in the 1950s, the ranch sits on a third of an acre outside Riviera Country Club.
1/12
The lounge.  (Pritchett-Rapf & Associates)
Built in the 1950s, the ranch sits on a third of an acre outside Riviera Country Club.
2/12
The entry.  (Pritchett-Rapf & Associates)
Built in the 1950s, the ranch sits on a third of an acre outside Riviera Country Club.
3/12
The living room.  (Pritchett-Rapf & Associates)
Built in the 1950s, the ranch sits on a third of an acre outside Riviera Country Club.
4/12
The dining room.  (Pritchett-Rapf & Associates)
Built in the 1950s, the ranch sits on a third of an acre outside Riviera Country Club.
5/12
The kitchen.  (Pritchett-Rapf & Associates)
Built in the 1950s, the ranch sits on a third of an acre outside Riviera Country Club.
6/12
The bar.  (Pritchett-Rapf & Associates)
Built in the 1950s, the ranch sits on a third of an acre outside Riviera Country Club.
7/12
The bedroom.  (Pritchett-Rapf & Associates)
Built in the 1950s, the ranch sits on a third of an acre outside Riviera Country Club.
8/12
The bathroom.  (Pritchett-Rapf & Associates)
Built in the 1950s, the ranch sits on a third of an acre outside Riviera Country Club.
9/12
The patio.  (Pritchett-Rapf & Associates)
Built in the 1950s, the ranch sits on a third of an acre outside Riviera Country Club.
10/12
The pool.  (Pritchett-Rapf & Associates)
Built in the 1950s, the ranch sits on a third of an acre outside Riviera Country Club.
11/12
The 1950s ranch.  (Pritchett-Rapf & Associates)
Built in the 1950s, the ranch sits on a third of an acre outside Riviera Country Club.
12/12
The balcony.  (Pritchett-Rapf & Associates)

Advertisement

Wood shingles hang over a wet bar near the entry, and the step-down living room is anchored by a stone fireplace. Built in 1953, the 4,500-square-foot house also holds five bedrooms, four bathrooms, a galley-style kitchen and game room.

The property covers about a third of an acre on a corner lot. A long driveway cuts through a quaint front yard, and out back, there’s a patio with a swimming pool and spa.

A frequent variety show guest, DeLuise appeared in Mel Brooks films such as “The Twelve Chairs,” “Blazing Saddles,” “Spaceballs” and “Robin Hood: Men in Tights.” He frequently starred alongside Burt Reynolds in movies including “The Cannonball Run” and “The End.”

Matthew Ogden of Compass and Gayle Pritchett of Pritchett-Rapf held the listing. Anthony Marguleas of Amalfi Estates represented the buyer.

Real Estate
Jack Flemming

Jack Flemming covers luxury real estate for the Los Angeles Times. A Midwestern boy at heart, he was raised in St. Louis and studied journalism at the University of Missouri. Before joining The Times as an intern in 2017, he wrote for the Columbia Missourian and Politico Europe.

More From the Los Angeles Times

Advertisement