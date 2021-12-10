NBA’s Chandler Parsons passes Hollywood Hills perch for $8 million

Two years after scooping up a modern spot in Hollywood Hills, NBA veteran Chandler Parsons has sold it for $8 million.

That’s well-short of the $10.9 million he was asking in January but still $1.225 million more than what he paid in 2019. It was one of two homes he picked up that year; weeks earlier, he dropped $9.25 million on a concrete-clad compound in Malibu owned by “CSI” creator Anthony Zuiker.

Perched above the Sunset Strip, the contemporary home was built in 2018, and Parsons kept things pretty much the same. He made no changes to the living spaces, but managed to cover the back patio in turf and add two wood decks that take in sweeping city views.

1 / 8 The exterior. (Aaron Hoffman) 2 / 8 The kitchen. (Aaron Hoffman) 3 / 8 The den. (Aaron Hoffman) 4 / 8 The staircase. (Aaron Hoffman) 5 / 8 The office. (Aaron Hoffman) 6 / 8 The theater. (Aaron Hoffman) 7 / 8 The pool. (Aaron Hoffman) 8 / 8 The modern home. (Aaron Hoffman)

Walls of glass and skylights brighten the three-story floor plan, which was designed by architecture firm Fu Wilmers Design. In 5,500 square feet, there are four bedrooms, seven bathrooms and a handful of open-concept living spaces.

A floating staircase leads to the lower level, where an entertaining space adds a bar, gym, wine room and movie theater. Outside, a spiral staircase connects the two decks.

Jamison Malone of Compass handled both ends of the deal.

Parsons, 33, earned SEC Player of the Year honors at Florida before being selected in the second round of the 2011 NBA draft by the Houston Rockets. He played stints with the Mavericks, Grizzlies and Hawks before being hit by a drunk driver in 2020 and suffering injuries that ended his season.

No stranger to big sales, the big man hauled in $12.35 million for his Bel-Air farmhouse with a basketball court in 2019.