In-N-Out heiress Lynsi Snyder sells Bradbury mega-mansion for $16.25 million
The city of Bradbury just saw its priciest sale in years when Lynsi Snyder, owner and heiress of the In-N-Out Burger chain, sold her Mediterranean mansion for $16.25 million.
It chalks up as a loss for Snyder, who bought the nearly 19,000-square-foot home from former Dodgers star Adrián Beltré for $17.21 million in 2012. She first flipped it onto the market for $19.8 million in 2017 before dropping the price to $16.8 million earlier this year, records show.
The lavish estate spans more than four acres in Bradbury Estates, a guard-gated community a few miles from Baldwin Park, where Snyder’s grandparents founded the first In-N-Out in 1948.
Situated near the foothills of the San Gabriel Mountains, the mansion is a study in luxury and excess. Every space is palatial, from the grand portico entry to the chandelier-topped foyer with dual staircases.
Elsewhere are 11 bedrooms, 13 bathrooms, a chef’s kitchen with two islands, game room, movie theater, gym and 3,400-square-foot recreation room. The main house includes a six-car garage, and the three-bedroom guesthouse adds a garage for two.
Manicured gardens and rolling lawns fill out the scenic exterior, which keeps the amenities coming with a swimming pool, tennis court, basketball court and two-hole golf course complete with a sand trap. Loggias line the space below, and a series of decks and balconies overlook the palm-topped grounds from above.
A native of Glendora, Snyder serves as the president and owner of In-N-Out Burger, which has 358 locations across California and the Southwest. Forbes puts her net worth at $4.2 billion.
Joseph Chiovare and Ronald Chang of Coldwell Banker Realty held the listing.
