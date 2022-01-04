The Weeknd is selling his Westwood penthouse for $22.5 million

Abel Tesfaye, the pop star better known as The Weeknd, is leaving vertical living. A few months after dropping $70 million on a Bel-Air mega-mansion, the singer-songwriter is shopping around his Westwood penthouse for $22.5 million.

He bought the place for $21 million in 2019, which at the time was one of the priciest condo sales ever recorded in Los Angeles County. The $22.5-million price tag would eclipse the property deal by Matthew Perry, who sold his penthouse over in Century City for $21.6 million last year. Socialite Candy Spelling holds the current condo record after dropping $35 million on a 15,555-square-foot spot in the Century Tower in 2010.

The Weeknd’s place is about half that at 7,950 square feet. It claims an entire floor of Beverly West, a 22-story boutique high-rise that holds 35 luxury condos overlooking Los Angeles Country Club.

The views aren’t limited to the golf course, as the home takes in sweeping scenes of the city and ocean through floor-to-ceiling windows and a balcony. The unit came loaded with amenities when The Weeknd bought it, but he also added a TV wall composed of four 65-inch screens during his two-year stay.

1 / 22 The great room. (Jim Bartsch) 2 / 22 Floor-to-ceiling windows in the great room. (Jim Bartsch) 3 / 22 The great room at night. (Jim Bartsch) 4 / 22 The wine closet. (Jim Bartsch) 5 / 22 The bar in the great room. (Jim Bartsch) 6 / 22 Curated artwork pops behind the bar. (Jim Bartsch) 7 / 22 The great room during the day. (Jim Bartsch) 8 / 22 The dining room. (Jim Bartsch) 9 / 22 The kitchen. (Jim Bartsch) 10 / 22 The master bedroom. (Jim Bartsch) 11 / 22 The master bathroom. (Jim Bartsch) 12 / 22 The master suite sitting room. (Jim Bartsch) 13 / 22 The master bedroom. (Jim Bartsch) 14 / 22 The master bathroom has a soaking tub. (Jim Bartsch) 15 / 22 There are glass-enclosed showers. (Jim Bartsch) 16 / 22 A floating vanity in the junior suite bathroom. (Jim Bartsch) 17 / 22 A bedroom. (Jim Bartsch) 18 / 22 The junior suite. (Jim Bartsch) 19 / 22 A bedroom. (Jim Bartsch) 20 / 22 A bathroom. (Jim Bartsch) 21 / 22 The powder room. (Jim Bartsch) 22 / 22 The gym. (Jim Bartsch)

Called the “Mogul,” the condo mixes a masculine design palette of deep navy blue and walnut wood paneling. There’s direct elevator access, and other highlights include a chef’s kitchen, entertainment bar and gym. Elsewhere are four bedrooms and seven bathrooms, including a primary suite with a jewel box steam shower.

Building amenities include 24-hour concierge, a saltwater swimming pool and rooftop helipad.

A native of Canada, The Weeknd rose to fame over the last decade with four studio albums, three Grammy awards and hits including “Can’t Feel My Face,” “The Hills” and “Blinding Lights.” His fifth album, “Dawn FM,” is set for release Friday.

If he finds a buyer, it’ll be his second home sale in as many years. Last April, he unloaded his Hidden Hills mansion for $19.3 million.

Angel Salvador of the Beverly Hills Estates holds the listing.