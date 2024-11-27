The Weeknd has a new album — and he’s bringing it to the Rose Bowl
The Weeknd is bringing his new album to Southern California.
The pop-soul singer announced Wednesday that his new LP, “Hurry Up Tomorrow,” will be released Jan. 24 and that he’ll mark the occasion with a concert the next day at the Rose Bowl in Pasadena.
“Hurry Up Tomorrow” is the follow-up to 2022’s “Dawn FM” and completes a trilogy, the Weeknd says, that began with “After Hours” in 2020. The album will also come a year and a half after the conclusion of “The Idol,” the much-discussed HBO series about a cult-leader-like pop star that the Weeknd (born Abel Tesfaye) made with co-star Lily-Rose Depp and “Euphoria” creator Sam Levinson.
The Compton rapper’s new LP dropped without warning on Friday in the wake of his epic feud with Drake.
The Weeknd has released three singles from “Hurry Up Tomorrow”: “Dancing in the Flames,” “Timeless” and “São Paulo.” “Timeless,” which features Playboi Carti — and which the Weeknd popped out to perform at this month’s Camp Flog Gnaw festival — is currently at No. 14 on Billboard’s Hot 100; “Dancing in the Flames” sits at No. 55 after peaking at No. 14.
According to a statement, the Weeknd’s Jan. 25 Rose Bowl concert will be an in-the-round experience, with a stage “that will take over the entire floor of the stadium.” Tickets for the show go on sale Monday.
