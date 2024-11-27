The Weeknd has a new album — and he’s bringing it to the Rose Bowl

The Weeknd is bringing his new album to Southern California.

The pop-soul singer announced Wednesday that his new LP, “Hurry Up Tomorrow,” will be released Jan. 24 and that he’ll mark the occasion with a concert the next day at the Rose Bowl in Pasadena.

“Hurry Up Tomorrow” is the follow-up to 2022’s “Dawn FM” and completes a trilogy, the Weeknd says, that began with “After Hours” in 2020. The album will also come a year and a half after the conclusion of “The Idol,” the much-discussed HBO series about a cult-leader-like pop star that the Weeknd (born Abel Tesfaye) made with co-star Lily-Rose Depp and “Euphoria” creator Sam Levinson.

The Weeknd has released three singles from “Hurry Up Tomorrow”: “Dancing in the Flames,” “Timeless” and “São Paulo.” “Timeless,” which features Playboi Carti — and which the Weeknd popped out to perform at this month’s Camp Flog Gnaw festival — is currently at No. 14 on Billboard’s Hot 100; “Dancing in the Flames” sits at No. 55 after peaking at No. 14.

According to a statement, the Weeknd’s Jan. 25 Rose Bowl concert will be an in-the-round experience, with a stage “that will take over the entire floor of the stadium.” Tickets for the show go on sale Monday.